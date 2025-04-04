LOST Store

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These are super cozy fleece hoodies! With the LOST logo embroidered on the front and back. Great quality.
Sizes are subject to availability.
Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL (they are typical "Canadian MEN'S sizing")
Colors: Navy Blue or White
These are strong, yellow waterproof duffel bags! Zipper pouches on each end, and one inside too. Bag handles and shoulder strap. Even a spot to put your name on it, so it isn't mixed up with the 250+ other LOST Bags on the beach!
These are the best tow buoys on the market... and custom made for LOST Swimming! They are also mandatory for LOST Swimming and the LOST Race, so get one now!
These are the best type because you can store anything in them (like your flip flops, towel, etc) and they have 2 separate compartments so in the event of a leak, the other side will still keep it (and you, if need be!) afloat.
Great safety and convenience! 3 bright colors to let boaters know where you are!
These are strictly hit and miss... whatever we have leftover from previous years! Strong and durable silicone. Like all LOST merch, it's a great price!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!