MAC Handbuilding Clay Worx Classes 2026

PRICE: $350 Total

DATES: 6 sessions on Fridays

April 10 – May 15 (5:00-7:30PM)

AGES: 13-18

DESCRIPTION: Unlock your creativity in our 6-Week Evening Teen Handbuilding Clay Class! Perfect for beginners or teens looking to refine their skills, this class explores essential handbuilding techniques while creating both functional and decorative pieces. The first bag of clay is included, along with all other materials, tools, glazing, and firing.