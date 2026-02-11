MAC Handbuilding Clay Worx Classes 2026

About this event
PRICE: $350 Total
DATES: 6 sessions on Fridays
April 10 – May 15 (5:00-7:30PM)
AGES: 13-18
DESCRIPTION: Unlock your creativity in our 6-Week Evening Teen Handbuilding Clay Class! Perfect for beginners or teens looking to refine their skills, this class explores essential handbuilding techniques while creating both functional and decorative pieces. The first bag of clay is included, along with all other materials, tools, glazing, and firing.
PRICE: $350 Total ($345 for members)
DATES: 6 sessions on Fridays
April 10 – May 15 (5:00-7:30PM)
AGES: 13-18
DESCRIPTION: Unlock your creativity in our 6-Week Evening Teen Handbuilding Clay Class! Perfect for beginners or teens looking to refine their skills, this class explores essential handbuilding techniques while creating both functional and decorative pieces. The first bag of clay is included, along with all other materials, tools, glazing, and firing.
DESCRIPTION: Unlock your creativity in our 6-Week Daytime Adult Hand-Building Clay Class! Perfect for beginners or those refining skills. Explore hand-building techniques while creating functional and decorative pieces. First bag of clay and all other materials, supplies, and firing included. *Class sizes are limited, so you may be put on a waitlist.
AGES: 19+
EVENING SESSIONS
PRICE: $350 Total
DATES:
6 sessions on Wednesdays
Starting Apr 15
(7:00 – 9:30pm)
DESCRIPTION: Unlock your creativity in our 6-Week Daytime Adult Hand-Building Clay Class! Perfect for beginners or those refining skills. Explore hand-building techniques while creating functional and decorative pieces. First bag of clay and all other materials, supplies, and firing included. *Class sizes are limited, so you may be put on a waitlist.
AGES: 19+
EVENING SESSIONS
PRICE: $350 Total ($345 for Members)
DATES:
6 sessions on Wednesdays
Starting Apr 15
(7:00 – 9:30pm)
DESCRIPTION: Unlock your creativity in our 6-Week Daytime Adult Hand-Building Clay Class! Perfect for beginners or those refining skills. Explore hand-building techniques while creating functional and decorative pieces. First bag of clay and all other materials, supplies, and firing included. *Class sizes are limited, so you may be put on a waitlist.
AGES: 19+
DAYTIME SESSIONS
PRICE: $350 Total
DATES:
6 sessions on Fridays
Starting April 10
(9:30am – 12:00pm)
DESCRIPTION: Unlock your creativity in our 6-Week Daytime Adult Hand-Building Clay Class! Perfect for beginners or those refining skills. Explore hand-building techniques while creating functional and decorative pieces. First bag of clay and all other materials, supplies, and firing included. *Class sizes are limited, so you may be put on a waitlist.
AGES: 19+
DAYTIME SESSIONS
PRICE: $350 Total ($345 for members)
DATES:
6 sessions on Fridays
Starting April 10
(9:30am – 12:00pm)
INSTRUCTOR: Jodie Blank
PRICE: $175 +PST
DATES: 4 after school sessions on Wednesdays
Starting May 6
(3:15-5:15PM)
AGES: 8-12
DESCRIPTION: Clay Play is an explorative two hour after school clay class for 4 sessions on Wednesdays for children between the ages of 8 to 12. Included is clay, use of tools & studio equipment, bisque fire, underglazes, glaze & glaze fire.
INSTRUCTOR: Jodie Blank
PRICE: $175 +PST ($170 +PST for members)
DATES: 4 after school sessions on Wednesdays
Starting May 6
(3:15-5:15PM)
AGES: 8-12
DESCRIPTION: Clay Play is an explorative two hour after school clay class for 4 sessions on Wednesdays for children between the ages of 8 to 12. Included is clay, use of tools & studio equipment, bisque fire, underglazes, glaze & glaze fire.
CLAY CLASS: EASTER VASE FOR FLOWERS
PRICE: $65 +PST ($60 +PST for members)
DATE: SUNDAY, MARCH 22
(1:00pm – 3:30pm)
AGES: 16+
DESCRIPTION: Create a handmade clay Easter vase, perfect for displaying spring flowers and seasonal décor.
CLAY CLASS: MAKE A MUG, REN FAIRE INSPIRED
PRICE: $70 +PST
DATE:
SATURDAY, APRIL 11
(1:00pm – 3:30pm)
AGES: 12+
DESCRIPTION: Create your own Renaissance Faire-inspired mug in this fun, all-skill-level workshop! You create and we bisque fire, stain, and glaze it for you. All materials included!
CLAY CLASS: MAKE A MUG, REN FAIRE INSPIRED
PRICE: $70 +PST ($65 +PST for members)
DATE:
SATURDAY, APRIL 11
(1:00pm – 3:30pm)
AGES: 12+
DESCRIPTION: Create your own Renaissance Faire-inspired mug in this fun, all-skill-level workshop! You create and we bisque fire, stain, and glaze it for you. All materials included!
CLAY CLASS: MAKE A MUG, REN FAIRE INSPIRED
PRICE: $70 +PST
DATE:
SUNDAY, JUNE 28
(1:00pm – 3:30pm)
AGES: 12+
DESCRIPTION: Create your own Renaissance Faire-inspired mug in this fun, all-skill-level workshop! You create and we bisque fire, stain, and glaze it for you. All materials included!
CLAY CLASS: MAKE A MUG, REN FAIRE INSPIRED
PRICE: $70 +PST ($65 +PST for members)
DATE:
SUNDAY, JUNE 28
(1:00pm – 3:30pm)
AGES: 12+
DESCRIPTION: Create your own Renaissance Faire-inspired mug in this fun, all-skill-level workshop! You create and we bisque fire, stain, and glaze it for you. All materials included!
CLAY CLASS: MOTHER’S DAY FLOWERS (x4) & PINCH POT
PRICE: $45 +PST
DESCRIPTION: Kids can create their own pinch pot and flowers for Mother’s Day in this fun, creative clay class! Perfect for all skill levels.
DATES:
SATURDAY, APRIL 25
(1:00pm – 3:30pm)
AGES: 8 – 12
CLAY CLASS: MOTHER’S DAY FLOWERS (x4) & PINCH POT
PRICE: $45 +PST ($40 +PST for members)
DESCRIPTION: Kids can create their own pinch pot and flowers for Mother’s Day in this fun, creative clay class! Perfect for all skill levels.
DATES:
SATURDAY, APRIL 25
(1:00pm – 3:30pm)
AGES: 8 – 12
CLAY CLASS: MOTHER’S DAY FLOWERS (x4) & PINCH POT
PRICE: $45 +PST
DESCRIPTION: Kids can create their own pinch pot and flowers for Mother’s Day in this fun, creative clay class! Perfect for all skill levels.
DATES:
SUNDAY, APRIL 26
(1:00pm – 3:30pm)
AGES: 13+
CLAY CLASS: MOTHER’S DAY FLOWERS (x4) & PINCH POT
PRICE: $45 +PST ($40 +PST for members)
DESCRIPTION: Kids can create their own pinch pot and flowers for Mother’s Day in this fun, creative clay class! Perfect for all skill levels.
DATES:
SUNDAY, APRIL 26
(1:00pm – 3:30pm)
AGES: 13+
CLAY CLASS: FATHER’S DAY BOBBLE HEAD
PRICE: $65 +PST
DESCRIPTION: Kids can create their own bobble head for Father’s Day in this fun, creative clay class! Perfect for all skill levels.
DATES:
SATURDAY, MAY 30
(1:00pm – 3:30pm)
AGES: 10 - 15
CLAY CLASS: FATHER’S DAY BOBBLE HEAD
PRICE: $65 +PST ($60 +PST for members)
DESCRIPTION: Kids can create their own bobble head for Father’s Day in this fun, creative clay class! Perfect for all skill levels.
DATES:
SATURDAY, MAY 30
(1:00pm – 3:30pm)
AGES: 10 - 15
CLAY CLASS: FATHER’S DAY BOBBLE HEAD
PRICE: $65 +PST
DESCRIPTION: Kids can create their own bobble head for Father’s Day in this fun, creative clay class! Perfect for all skill levels.
DATES:
SUNDAY, MAY 31
(1:00pm – 3:30pm)
AGES: 16 +
CLAY CLASS: FATHER’S DAY BOBBLE HEAD
PRICE: $65 +PST ($60 +PST for members)
DESCRIPTION: Kids can create their own bobble head for Father’s Day in this fun, creative clay class! Perfect for all skill levels.
DATES:
SUNDAY, MAY 31
(1:00pm – 3:30pm)
AGES: 16 +
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!