District Of Mission Arts Council

Hosted by

District Of Mission Arts Council

About this event

MAC Handbuilding Clay Worx Classes 2026

7560 Hurd St

Mission, BC V2V 3H9, Canada

Teen Handbuilding - Evening Sessions - April 10 item
Teen Handbuilding - Evening Sessions - April 10
$350

PRICE: $350 Total

DATES: 6 sessions on Fridays

April 10 – May 15 (5:00-7:30PM)

AGES: 13-18

DESCRIPTION: Unlock your creativity in our 6-Week Evening Teen Handbuilding Clay Class! Perfect for beginners or teens looking to refine their skills, this class explores essential handbuilding techniques while creating both functional and decorative pieces. The first bag of clay is included, along with all other materials, tools, glazing, and firing.

MEMBER - Teen Handbuilding - Evening Sessions - April 10 item
MEMBER - Teen Handbuilding - Evening Sessions - April 10
$345

PRICE: $350 Total ($345 for members)

DATES: 6 sessions on Fridays

April 10 – May 15 (5:00-7:30PM)

AGES: 13-18

DESCRIPTION: Unlock your creativity in our 6-Week Evening Teen Handbuilding Clay Class! Perfect for beginners or teens looking to refine their skills, this class explores essential handbuilding techniques while creating both functional and decorative pieces. The first bag of clay is included, along with all other materials, tools, glazing, and firing.

Adult Handbuilding - Evening Sessions - April 15 item
Adult Handbuilding - Evening Sessions - April 15
$350

DESCRIPTION: Unlock your creativity in our 6-Week Daytime Adult Hand-Building Clay Class! Perfect for beginners or those refining skills. Explore hand-building techniques while creating functional and decorative pieces. First bag of clay and all other materials, supplies, and firing included. *Class sizes are limited, so you may be put on a waitlist.

AGES: 19+

 

EVENING SESSIONS

PRICE: $350 Total

DATES:

6 sessions on Wednesdays
Starting Apr 15

(7:00 – 9:30pm)

MEMBER - Adult Handbuilding - Evening Sessions - April 15 item
MEMBER - Adult Handbuilding - Evening Sessions - April 15
$345

DESCRIPTION: Unlock your creativity in our 6-Week Daytime Adult Hand-Building Clay Class! Perfect for beginners or those refining skills. Explore hand-building techniques while creating functional and decorative pieces. First bag of clay and all other materials, supplies, and firing included. *Class sizes are limited, so you may be put on a waitlist.

AGES: 19+

 

EVENING SESSIONS

PRICE: $350 Total ($345 for Members)

DATES:

6 sessions on Wednesdays
Starting Apr 15

(7:00 – 9:30pm)

Adult Handbuilding - Daytime Sessions - April 10 item
Adult Handbuilding - Daytime Sessions - April 10
$350

DESCRIPTION: Unlock your creativity in our 6-Week Daytime Adult Hand-Building Clay Class! Perfect for beginners or those refining skills. Explore hand-building techniques while creating functional and decorative pieces. First bag of clay and all other materials, supplies, and firing included. *Class sizes are limited, so you may be put on a waitlist.

AGES: 19+

 

DAYTIME SESSIONS

PRICE: $350 Total

DATES:

6 sessions on Fridays
Starting April 10

(9:30am – 12:00pm)

MEMBER - Adult Handbuilding - Daytime Sessions - April 10 item
MEMBER - Adult Handbuilding - Daytime Sessions - April 10
$345

DESCRIPTION: Unlock your creativity in our 6-Week Daytime Adult Hand-Building Clay Class! Perfect for beginners or those refining skills. Explore hand-building techniques while creating functional and decorative pieces. First bag of clay and all other materials, supplies, and firing included. *Class sizes are limited, so you may be put on a waitlist.

AGES: 19+

 

DAYTIME SESSIONS

PRICE: $350 Total ($345 for members)

DATES:

6 sessions on Fridays
Starting April 10

(9:30am – 12:00pm)

Children's Clay Play - May 6 item
Children's Clay Play - May 6
$187.25

INSTRUCTOR: Jodie Blank

PRICE: $175 +PST

DATES: 4 after school sessions on Wednesdays
Starting May 6

(3:15-5:15PM)

AGES: 8-12

DESCRIPTION: Clay Play is an explorative two hour after school clay class for 4 sessions on Wednesdays for children between the ages of 8 to 12. Included is clay, use of tools & studio equipment, bisque fire, underglazes, glaze & glaze fire.

MEMBER - Children's Clay Play - May 6 item
MEMBER - Children's Clay Play - May 6
$181.90

INSTRUCTOR: Jodie Blank

PRICE: $175 +PST ($170 +PST for members)

DATES: 4 after school sessions on Wednesdays
Starting May 6

(3:15-5:15PM)

AGES: 8-12

DESCRIPTION: Clay Play is an explorative two hour after school clay class for 4 sessions on Wednesdays for children between the ages of 8 to 12. Included is clay, use of tools & studio equipment, bisque fire, underglazes, glaze & glaze fire.

MEMBER - Easter Vase for Flowers - March 22 item
MEMBER - Easter Vase for Flowers - March 22
$64.20

CLAY CLASS: EASTER VASE FOR FLOWERS

PRICE: $65 +PST ($60 +PST for members)

DATE: SUNDAY, MARCH 22

(1:00pm – 3:30pm)

AGES: 16+

DESCRIPTION: Create a handmade clay Easter vase, perfect for displaying spring flowers and seasonal décor.

Make a Mug - Ren Faire Inspired - April 11 item
Make a Mug - Ren Faire Inspired - April 11
$74.90

CLAY CLASS: MAKE A MUG, REN FAIRE INSPIRED

PRICE: $70 +PST

DATE:

SATURDAY, APRIL 11

(1:00pm – 3:30pm)

AGES: 12+

DESCRIPTION: Create your own Renaissance Faire-inspired mug in this fun, all-skill-level workshop! You create and we bisque fire, stain, and glaze it for you. All materials included!

MEMBER - Make a Mug - Ren Faire Inspired - April 11 item
MEMBER - Make a Mug - Ren Faire Inspired - April 11
$69.55

CLAY CLASS: MAKE A MUG, REN FAIRE INSPIRED

PRICE: $70 +PST ($65 +PST for members)

DATE:

SATURDAY, APRIL 11

(1:00pm – 3:30pm)

AGES: 12+

DESCRIPTION: Create your own Renaissance Faire-inspired mug in this fun, all-skill-level workshop! You create and we bisque fire, stain, and glaze it for you. All materials included!

Make a Mug - Ren Faire Inspired - June 28 item
Make a Mug - Ren Faire Inspired - June 28
$74.90

CLAY CLASS: MAKE A MUG, REN FAIRE INSPIRED

PRICE: $70 +PST

DATE:

SUNDAY, JUNE 28

(1:00pm – 3:30pm)

AGES: 12+

DESCRIPTION: Create your own Renaissance Faire-inspired mug in this fun, all-skill-level workshop! You create and we bisque fire, stain, and glaze it for you. All materials included!

MEMBER - Make a Mug - Ren Faire Inspired - June 28 item
MEMBER - Make a Mug - Ren Faire Inspired - June 28
$69.55

CLAY CLASS: MAKE A MUG, REN FAIRE INSPIRED

PRICE: $70 +PST ($65 +PST for members)

DATE:

SUNDAY, JUNE 28

(1:00pm – 3:30pm)

AGES: 12+

DESCRIPTION: Create your own Renaissance Faire-inspired mug in this fun, all-skill-level workshop! You create and we bisque fire, stain, and glaze it for you. All materials included!

Mother's Day Flowers & Pinch Pot - April 25 Ages 8-12 item
Mother's Day Flowers & Pinch Pot - April 25 Ages 8-12
$48.15

CLAY CLASS: MOTHER’S DAY FLOWERS (x4) & PINCH POT

PRICE: $45 +PST

DESCRIPTION: Kids can create their own pinch pot and flowers for Mother’s Day in this fun, creative clay class! Perfect for all skill levels.

DATES: 
SATURDAY, APRIL 25
(1:00pm – 3:30pm)
AGES: 8 – 12

MEMBER Mother's Day Flowers & Pinch Pot - April 25 Ages 8-12 item
MEMBER Mother's Day Flowers & Pinch Pot - April 25 Ages 8-12
$42.80

CLAY CLASS: MOTHER’S DAY FLOWERS (x4) & PINCH POT

PRICE: $45 +PST ($40 +PST for members)

DESCRIPTION: Kids can create their own pinch pot and flowers for Mother’s Day in this fun, creative clay class! Perfect for all skill levels.

DATES: 
SATURDAY, APRIL 25
(1:00pm – 3:30pm)
AGES: 8 – 12

Mother's Day Flowers & Pinch Pot - April 25 Ages 13+ item
Mother's Day Flowers & Pinch Pot - April 25 Ages 13+
$48.15

CLAY CLASS: MOTHER’S DAY FLOWERS (x4) & PINCH POT

PRICE: $45 +PST

DESCRIPTION: Kids can create their own pinch pot and flowers for Mother’s Day in this fun, creative clay class! Perfect for all skill levels.

DATES: 
SUNDAY, APRIL 26

(1:00pm – 3:30pm)

AGES: 13+

MEMBER- Mother's Day Flowers & Pinch Pot - April 25 Ages 13+ item
MEMBER- Mother's Day Flowers & Pinch Pot - April 25 Ages 13+
$42.80

CLAY CLASS: MOTHER’S DAY FLOWERS (x4) & PINCH POT

PRICE: $45 +PST ($40 +PST for members)

DESCRIPTION: Kids can create their own pinch pot and flowers for Mother’s Day in this fun, creative clay class! Perfect for all skill levels.

DATES: 
SUNDAY, APRIL 26

(1:00pm – 3:30pm)

AGES: 13+

Father's Day Bobble Head - May 30 Ages 10-15 item
Father's Day Bobble Head - May 30 Ages 10-15
$69.55

CLAY CLASS: FATHER’S DAY BOBBLE HEAD

PRICE: $65 +PST

DESCRIPTION: Kids can create their own bobble head for Father’s Day in this fun, creative clay class! Perfect for all skill levels.

DATES:

SATURDAY, MAY 30

(1:00pm – 3:30pm)

AGES: 10 - 15

MEMBER - Father's Day Bobble Head - May 30 Ages 10-15 item
MEMBER - Father's Day Bobble Head - May 30 Ages 10-15
$64.20

CLAY CLASS: FATHER’S DAY BOBBLE HEAD

PRICE: $65 +PST ($60 +PST for members)

DESCRIPTION: Kids can create their own bobble head for Father’s Day in this fun, creative clay class! Perfect for all skill levels.

DATES:

SATURDAY, MAY 30

(1:00pm – 3:30pm)

AGES: 10 - 15

Father's Day Bobble Head - May 31 Ages 16+ item
Father's Day Bobble Head - May 31 Ages 16+
$69.55

CLAY CLASS: FATHER’S DAY BOBBLE HEAD

PRICE: $65 +PST

DESCRIPTION: Kids can create their own bobble head for Father’s Day in this fun, creative clay class! Perfect for all skill levels.

DATES:

SUNDAY, MAY 31

(1:00pm – 3:30pm)

AGES: 16 +

MEMBER - Father's Day Bobble Head - May 31 Ages 16+ item
MEMBER - Father's Day Bobble Head - May 31 Ages 16+
$64.20

CLAY CLASS: FATHER’S DAY BOBBLE HEAD

PRICE: $65 +PST ($60 +PST for members)

DESCRIPTION: Kids can create their own bobble head for Father’s Day in this fun, creative clay class! Perfect for all skill levels.

DATES:

SUNDAY, MAY 31

(1:00pm – 3:30pm)

AGES: 16 +

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