Manitoba Supported Employment Network (MSEN) Membership

About the memberships
Valid until March 31
(organization, association or service providing organization)
Valid until March 31
(For organizational members that wish to further the growth and sustainability of MSEN; Amount above $100 at your discretion)
Valid until March 31
(for supported employment professionals whose organization is not an MSEN member)
Valid until March 31
(includes anyone who has an interest in supported/inclusive employment but is purchasing the membership for information purposes only – there are not voting privileges attached to this membership)
Renews yearly on: March 31
(Consumer/self advocate, family, student etc.)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!