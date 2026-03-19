Manitoba Supported Employment Network Inc.

Offered by

Manitoba Supported Employment Network Inc.

About the memberships

Manitoba Supported Employment Network (MSEN) Membership

Organizational Membership
$100

Valid until March 31

(organization, association or service providing organization)

Organization Membership + Voluntary Top Up
Pay what you can

Valid until March 31

(For organizational members that wish to further the growth and sustainability of MSEN; Amount above $100 at your discretion)

Individual Professional Membership
$35

Valid until March 31

(for supported employment professionals whose organization is not an MSEN member)

Associate Member
$35

Valid until March 31

(includes anyone who has an interest in supported/inclusive employment but is purchasing the membership for information purposes only – there are not voting privileges attached to this membership)

Individual Non-Professional Membership
$5

Renews yearly on: March 31

(Consumer/self advocate, family, student etc.)

Add a donation for Manitoba Supported Employment Network Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!