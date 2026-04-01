Men's Division. Toronto Walking Soccer League

About this event
Toronto, ON M5A 3K8, Canada
SATURDAY PLAYERS ONLY.
One time payment for TWSL Covers trophy and medals.
IMPORTANT NOTICE ABOUT PAYMENTS BY ZEFFY
Zeffy encourages an optional donation to their service. Please note that Toronto Walking Soccer Club does not receive ANY benefits from donations. Feel free to deselect the donation option.
NON-SATURDAY PLAYERS ONLY.
Entry fee for TWSL League season. (Includes Game fees x9 and Entry Fee)
IMPORTANT NOTICE ABOUT PAYMENTS BY ZEFFY
Zeffy encourages an optional donation to their service. Please note that Toronto Walking Soccer Club does not receive ANY benefits from donations. Feel free to deselect the donation option.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!