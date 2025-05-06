ARISE 2025 – Christian Leaders' International Conference

🎟️ Registration Fee: $100 CAD (Non-Refundable)
Your registration includes:
Full access to all conference sessions, workshops, and leadership training
Certificate of Attendance upon completion
🏨 Accommodations, Local transportation between hotel and event venue & Meals
Hotel accommodations and meals are not included in the registration fee.
A booking link for recommended hotels near the venue, along with meal package options, will be provided via email after registration is confirmed.
🎟️ Registration Fee: $100 CAD (Non-Refundable)
Your registration includes:
Full access to all conference sessions, workshops, and leadership training
Certificate of Attendance upon completion
🏨 Accommodations, Local transportation between hotel and event venue & Meals
Hotel accommodations and meals are not included in the registration fee.
A booking link for recommended hotels near the venue, along with meal package options, will be provided via email after registration is confirmed.
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