Revive Global Network

Hosted by

Revive Global Network

About this event

ARISE 2025 – Christian Leaders' International Conference

325 Matheson Blvd E Unit 2

Mississauga, ON L4Z 1X8, Canada

General Admission
$100
🎟️ Registration Fee: $100 CAD (Non-Refundable) Your registration includes: Full access to all conference sessions, workshops, and leadership training Certificate of Attendance upon completion 🏨 Accommodations, Local transportation between hotel and event venue & Meals Hotel accommodations and meals are not included in the registration fee. A booking link for recommended hotels near the venue, along with meal package options, will be provided via email after registration is confirmed.
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