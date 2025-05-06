ARISE 2025 – Christian Leaders' International Conference

🎟️ Registration Fee: $100 CAD (Non-Refundable) Your registration includes: Full access to all conference sessions, workshops, and leadership training Certificate of Attendance upon completion 🏨 Accommodations, Local transportation between hotel and event venue & Meals Hotel accommodations and meals are not included in the registration fee. A booking link for recommended hotels near the venue, along with meal package options, will be provided via email after registration is confirmed.

🎟️ Registration Fee: $100 CAD (Non-Refundable) Your registration includes: Full access to all conference sessions, workshops, and leadership training Certificate of Attendance upon completion 🏨 Accommodations, Local transportation between hotel and event venue & Meals Hotel accommodations and meals are not included in the registration fee. A booking link for recommended hotels near the venue, along with meal package options, will be provided via email after registration is confirmed.

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