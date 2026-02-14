Different By Design: Creative Makers Market

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About this event
A discounted rate for current members of the Bulkley Valley Collaborative Learning Society (BVCLS).
Join the BVCLS: https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/edge-learning-centre-memberships-2025--26
Table fee for vendors that are not members of BVCLS. Funds raised goes to support the Love Heals Project and the coordination of the annual Neurodiversity Celebration Week events.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!