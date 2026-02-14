EdGE Learning Centre
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EdGE Learning Centre

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EdGE Learning Centre

About this event

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Different By Design: Creative Makers Market

3840 1 Ave

Smithers, BC V0J 2N0, Canada

Vendor Table Fee for BVCLS Members
$5

A discounted rate for current members of the Bulkley Valley Collaborative Learning Society (BVCLS).

Join the BVCLS: https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/edge-learning-centre-memberships-2025--26

Vendor Table Fee - Non Member
$15

Table fee for vendors that are not members of BVCLS. Funds raised goes to support the Love Heals Project and the coordination of the annual Neurodiversity Celebration Week events.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!