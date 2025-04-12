Mountain Region Theme Weekend Retreat Sponsorship Form

Full-page ad in the souvenir program (inside back, front inside, middle page), Logo on event banners and promotional materials, Recognition during opening and closing ceremonies, Opportunity to distribute promotional materials to attendees, 5 complimentary promotions in Calgary CFC events
Full-page ad in the souvenir program (inside back, front inside, middle page), Logo on event banners and promotional materials, Recognition during opening and closing ceremonies, Opportunity to distribute promotional materials to attendees, 5 complimentary promotions in Calgary CFC events
Gold Sponsor
$750
Whole-page ad in the souvenir program, Logo on event banners and promotional materials, Recognition during opening and closing ceremonies, Opportunity to distribute promotional materials to attendees, 3 complimentary promotions in Calgary CFC events
Whole-page ad in the souvenir program, Logo on event banners and promotional materials, Recognition during opening and closing ceremonies, Opportunity to distribute promotional materials to attendees, 3 complimentary promotions in Calgary CFC events
Silver Sponsor
$500
Half-page ad in the souvenir program, Logo on event banners and promotional materials, Recognition during opening and closing ceremonies, 2 complimentary promotions in Calgary CFC events
Half-page ad in the souvenir program, Logo on event banners and promotional materials, Recognition during opening and closing ceremonies, 2 complimentary promotions in Calgary CFC events
Bronze Sponsor
$300
Half-page ad in the souvenir program, Logo on event banners and promotional materials, Recognition during opening and closing ceremonies, 1 complimentary promotion in Calgary CFC events
Half-page ad in the souvenir program, Logo on event banners and promotional materials, Recognition during opening and closing ceremonies, 1 complimentary promotion in Calgary CFC events
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!