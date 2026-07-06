Fundraising Sale

About this shop
5675 Cunard st,
A colourful painting that can brighten any space.
White floor lamp.
Curtains in like-new condition. Some come rod and wall brakets. $20-25 each.
White folding room divider with beige fabric panels. Good for privacy, room separation, office, or display use. Price for each. 4 available.
Used floor mats/rugs. Good for entryway, workshop, basement, garage, or general floor protection. A few available. Price for each.
Small wooden side table with classic style. Used condition with some marks, good for living room, bedroom, display, or refinishing project. 2 of them. $15 each.
White wooden display shelf/storage unit with multiple shelves. Good for books, plants, office, retail display, or small storage. Used condition.
Large white display shelf/bookcase with multiple shelves. Good for books, plants, storage, office, or retail display. Used condition.
Large shovels in like-new condition.
$
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