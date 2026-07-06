Colorful clothing hangs on a rack in the foreground, with a building and a window displaying a QR code in the background.
Circulate

Offered by

Circulate

About this shop

Fundraising Sale

Pick-up location

5675 Cunard st,

Painting item
Painting
$15

A colourful painting that can brighten any space.

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Floor Lamp item
Floor Lamp
$10

White floor lamp.

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Curtains item
Curtains item
Curtains item
Curtains item
Curtains
$25

Curtains in like-new condition. Some come rod and wall brakets. $20-25 each.

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Folding Room Divider / Privacy Screen item
Folding Room Divider / Privacy Screen
$35

White folding room divider with beige fabric panels. Good for privacy, room separation, office, or display use. Price for each. 4 available.

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Floor Mats / Rugs item
Floor Mats / Rugs
$2

Used floor mats/rugs. Good for entryway, workshop, basement, garage, or general floor protection. A few available. Price for each.

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Small Wooden Side Table item
Small Wooden Side Table
$15

Small wooden side table with classic style. Used condition with some marks, good for living room, bedroom, display, or refinishing project. 2 of them. $15 each.

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White Display Shelf / Storage Unit item
White Display Shelf / Storage Unit
$35

White wooden display shelf/storage unit with multiple shelves. Good for books, plants, office, retail display, or small storage. Used condition.

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Large White Display Shelf / Bookcase item
Large White Display Shelf / Bookcase
$80

Large white display shelf/bookcase with multiple shelves. Good for books, plants, storage, office, or retail display. Used condition.

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Rose painting item
Rose painting
$20
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Floor lamp- vintage item
Floor lamp- vintage
$20
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Painting (framed) item
Painting (framed)
$15
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Hammock item
Hammock
$15
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Small ottoman vintage item
Small ottoman vintage
$25
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shelf - wood item
shelf - wood
$75
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Shovels item
Shovels
$40

Large shovels in like-new condition.

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