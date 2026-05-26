Support Snuneymuxw Paddle to Nisqually, WA, Tribal Journeys 2026

About this event
Gabriola Island, Snuneymuxw First Nation territory
Paddle with Munu Canoe Family about 11am
Paddle with Munu Canoe Family about 1:30pm
Paddle with Munu Canoe Family about 11am
Paddle with Munu Canoe Family about 1:30pm
2 adults & 1-2 youth ages 7-17 for lunch and a paddle with Munu Canoe Family
1 adult & 1-2 youth ages 7-17 for lunch and a paddle with Munu Canoe Family
Contribute to our goal of $4000 for the Munu Canoe Family taking part in the Tribal Journey.
Thanks for making a big contribution to Munu Canoe Family's participation in the Tribal Journey!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!