Gabriola Island Land Stewards Society

Hosted by

Gabriola Island Land Stewards Society

About this event

Support Snuneymuxw Paddle to Nisqually, WA, Tribal Journeys 2026

Xwcumi:lucun (Twin Beaches)

Gabriola Island, Snuneymuxw First Nation territory

Teachings + lunch + paddle - adult
$35

Paddle with Munu Canoe Family about 11am

Teachings + lunch + paddle - adult
$35

Paddle with Munu Canoe Family about 1:30pm

Teachings + lunch + paddle - youth ages 7-17
$10

Paddle with Munu Canoe Family about 11am

Teachings + lunch + paddle - youth ages 7-17
$10

Paddle with Munu Canoe Family about 1:30pm

Teachings + lunch + paddle - family group #1
$70

2 adults & 1-2 youth ages 7-17 for lunch and a paddle with Munu Canoe Family

Teachings + lunch + paddle - family group #2
$40

1 adult & 1-2 youth ages 7-17 for lunch and a paddle with Munu Canoe Family

Teachings + lunch - adult
$20
Teachings + lunch - children and youth to age 17
$5
Donation
$20

Contribute to our goal of $4000 for the Munu Canoe Family taking part in the Tribal Journey.

Donation
$50
Make a bigger donation if you can.
Donation
$100

Thanks for making a big contribution to Munu Canoe Family's participation in the Tribal Journey!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!