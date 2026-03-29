REGULAR PACKAGE NOW ON SALE

*Our special promotion earlybird gifting ended May 30, 2026.



Your Netherlands House Seasons Pass admits one to all Netherlands House Watch Parties and souvenir Oranje Swag. When purchasing click on June 14 as the first date, and then you are all set for all games! All ages welcome; children (12 and under) free; Youth must purchase a ticket the same as adults. Includes:

1. One-year membership with DutchBC (non-voting).

2. Admission to all Netherlands House Watch Parties.

3. Souvenir Netherlands House Total Football Scarf (subject to availability)

4. A free copy of the latest full-colour issue of Dutch The magazine or de krant Maandblad (while supplies last)

5. One free Netherlands House beverage per match. (19+ for alcoholic beverages).