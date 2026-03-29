About this event
REGULAR PACKAGE NOW ON SALE
*Our special promotion earlybird gifting ended May 30, 2026.
Your Netherlands House Seasons Pass admits one to all Netherlands House Watch Parties and souvenir Oranje Swag. When purchasing click on June 14 as the first date, and then you are all set for all games! All ages welcome; children (12 and under) free; Youth must purchase a ticket the same as adults. Includes:
1. One-year membership with DutchBC (non-voting).
2. Admission to all Netherlands House Watch Parties.
3. Souvenir Netherlands House Total Football Scarf (subject to availability)
4. A free copy of the latest full-colour issue of Dutch The magazine or de krant Maandblad (while supplies last)
5. One free Netherlands House beverage per match. (19+ for alcoholic beverages).
REGULAR VIP PACKAGE NOW ON SALE
*Our special promotion earlybird gifting ended May 30, 2026.
Your Netherlands House VIP Pass ensures a reserved seat to all Netherlands House Watch Parties and souvenir Oranje Swag. When purchasing click on June 14 as the first date, and then you are all set for all games! All ages welcome; For VIP section all persons including youth (aged 13-18) must have purchased a VIP pass. Children (12 and under) free. Includes:
1. One-year membership with DutchBC (non-voting).
2. Admission and reserved seat to all Netherlands House Watch Parties. (Note that entry for Curacao is guaranteed, but reserved seat is not for the Curacao game)
3. Souvenir Netherlands House Total Football Scarf (subject to availability)
4. A free copy of the latest full-colour issue of Dutch The magazine or de krant Maandblad (while supplies last)
5. One free Netherlands House beverage per match. (19+ for alcoholic beverages).
REGULAR TICKETS NOW ON SALE
*Our special early bird promotional gifting ended May 30, 2026.
Your Netherlands House Single Event Entry admits one to a Netherlands House Watch Party including:
Admission to a Netherlands House Watch Party - June 14 includes all day including Curacao and Netherlands matches. For other days of June 20, 25, 29, June 29 (TBD), July4/5 (TBD) you are our guest for the estimated 3 hours. Curacao games only included in single tickets for June 14.
Ticket includes a gift of choice of either:
A) souvenir Netherlands House Total Football Scarf ($20 value);
B) complimentary copy of the latest full-colour issue of Dutch The magazine ($10 value) or de krant Maandblad ($5 value);
C) complimentary Netherlands House Pilsner ($8 value, 19+ for alcoholic beverages, non-alc for youth ticketholder).
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