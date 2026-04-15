Diocese of Canada of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church

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Diocese of Canada of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church

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Family and Youth Conference of Diocese of Canada of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church - 2026

1 Georgian Dr

Barrie, ON L4M 1E9, Canada

Single Person
$300

Private bedroom with double bed in a two-bedroom suite, with shared washroom and kitchenette between two rooms.

Single Person (Premium)
$550

Private two-bedroom suite with double beds, including exclusive use of washroom and kitchenette.

Family of 2 (2 Adults)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Private bedroom with double bed in a two-bedroom suite, with shared washroom and kitchenette between two rooms.

Family of 2 (2 Adults) Premium
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Private two-bedroom suite with double beds, including exclusive use of washroom and kitchenette.

Family of 3 (2 Adults + 1 Child under 16)
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Private two-bedroom suite with double beds, including exclusive use of washroom and kitchenette.

Family of 3 (3 Adults)
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Private two-bedroom suite with double beds, including exclusive use of washroom and kitchenette.

Family of 4 (2 Adults + 2 Children under 16)
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Private two-bedroom suite with double beds, including exclusive use of washroom and kitchenette.

Family of 4 (4 Adults)
$950
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Private two-bedroom suite with double beds, including exclusive use of washroom and kitchenette.

Family of 5 (2 Adults + 3 Children under 16)
$950
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Private two-bedroom suite with double beds, including exclusive use of washroom and kitchenette.

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