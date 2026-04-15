Family and Youth Conference of Diocese of Canada of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church - 2026

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Private bedroom with double bed in a two-bedroom suite, with shared washroom and kitchenette between two rooms.
Private two-bedroom suite with double beds, including exclusive use of washroom and kitchenette.
Private bedroom with double bed in a two-bedroom suite, with shared washroom and kitchenette between two rooms.
Private two-bedroom suite with double beds, including exclusive use of washroom and kitchenette.
Private two-bedroom suite with double beds, including exclusive use of washroom and kitchenette.
Private two-bedroom suite with double beds, including exclusive use of washroom and kitchenette.
Private two-bedroom suite with double beds, including exclusive use of washroom and kitchenette.
Private two-bedroom suite with double beds, including exclusive use of washroom and kitchenette.
Private two-bedroom suite with double beds, including exclusive use of washroom and kitchenette.
$
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