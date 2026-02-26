U of T Charity Fashion Show

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U of T Charity Fashion Show

About this event

NOCTURNE: Charity Fashion Show and Afterparty

473 Adelaide St W

Toronto, ON M5V 1T1, Canada

VIP
$75

Enjoy the show from an exclusive front row seat with expedited entry. Includes admission to the afterparty.

GA (EARLY BIRD)
$30

Includes admission to the fashion show and afterparty.

GA (Tier 2)
$35

Includes admission to the fashion show and afterparty.

GA (Tier 3)
$40

Includes admission to the fashion show and afterparty.

GA (Tier 4)
$45

Includes admission to the fashion show and afterparty.

GA (LAST CALL)
$50

Includes admission to the fashion show and afterparty.

AFTERPARTY AND FASHION EXHIBITION ONLY
$20

Includes admission to the fashion exhibition and afterparty at 11PM.

AFTERPARTY AND FASHION EXHIBITION ONLY (LAST CALL)
$30

Includes admission to the fashion exhibition and afterparty at 11PM.

Add a donation for U of T Charity Fashion Show

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