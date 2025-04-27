Présentations programme récréatif enfant - samedi 14 juin à 15h

You can purchase up to 3 tickets for the SATURDAY, JUNE 14 presentation if your child is in one of the following groups: Ballet 2 dimanche / Ballet 3 dimanche / Ballet 4-5 / Préparatoire 3 gr2 Mme Fauna

You can purchase up to 3 tickets for the SATURDAY, JUNE 14 presentation if your child is in one of the following groups: Ballet 2 dimanche / Ballet 3 dimanche / Ballet 4-5 / Préparatoire 3 gr2 Mme Fauna

More details...