Présentations spectacle préparatoire 2, 3 et 4 - lundi 8 juin à 18h30

About this event
The regular price is the actual cost of a ticket to a wonderful end-of-year show.
You can purchase up to 3 tickets for the MONDAY, JUNE 8 at 6:30PM presentation if your child is in one of the following groups: Préparatoire 2 gr1 (Mme Claude-Anik);
Préparatoire 2 gr2 (Mme Éléonore);
Préparatoire 3 gr 1 (Mme Francesca);
Préparatoire 3 gr 2 (Mme Fauna);
Préparatoire 4 gr 1 (Mme Francesca);
Préparatoire 4 gr 2 (Mme Fauna)
With the solidarity price, I pay a little more so that another family can pay a little less.
You can purchase up to 3 tickets for the MONDAY, JUNE 8 at 6:30PM presentation if your child is in one of the following groups:
Préparatoire 2 gr1 (Mme Claude-Anik);
Préparatoire 2 gr2 (Mme Éléonore);
Préparatoire 3 gr 1 (Mme Francesca);
Préparatoire 3 gr 2 (Mme Fauna);
Préparatoire 4 gr 1 (Mme Francesca);
Préparatoire 4 gr 2 (Mme Fauna)
Accessible price, because dance is for all families, even when money is tight.
You can purchase up to 3 tickets for the MONDAY, JUNE 8 at 6:30PM presentation if your child is in one of the following groups:
Préparatoire 2 gr1 (Mme Claude-Anik);
Préparatoire 2 gr2 (Mme Éléonore);
Préparatoire 3 gr 1 (Mme Francesca);
Préparatoire 3 gr 2 (Mme Fauna);
Préparatoire 4 gr 1 (Mme Francesca);
Préparatoire 4 gr 2 (Mme Fauna)
$
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