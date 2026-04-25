Présentations spectacle préparatoire 2, 3 et 4 - lundi 8 juin à 18h30

With the solidarity price, I pay a little more so that another family can pay a little less.

You can purchase up to 3 tickets for the MONDAY, JUNE 8 at 6:30PM presentation if your child is in one of the following groups:

Préparatoire 2 gr1 (Mme Claude-Anik);

Préparatoire 2 gr2 (Mme Éléonore);

Préparatoire 3 gr 1 (Mme Francesca);

Préparatoire 3 gr 2 (Mme Fauna);

Préparatoire 4 gr 1 (Mme Francesca);

Préparatoire 4 gr 2 (Mme Fauna)