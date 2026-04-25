Présentations spectacle récréatif AM - Sunday,June 14th at 11:30 AM

About this event
The regular price is the actual cost of a ticket to a wonderful end-of-year show.
You can purchase up to 3 tickets for the SUNDAY, JUNE 14th at 11:30AM presentation if your child is in one of the following groups:
Contemporary (Mme Sarah)
Ballet 2 monday (Mme Catherine)
Ballet 3 saturday (Mme Francesca)
Ballet 4 saturday (Mme Francesca)
Elementary C monday and wednesday (Mme Éléonore)
Pre-intermediary monday and wednesday (Mme Elisa)
Ballet 6 sunday (Mme Marie)
Advanced monday and wednesday (Mme Marisol)
With the solidarity price, I pay a little more so that another family can pay a little less.
You can purchase up to 3 tickets for the SUNDAY, JUNE 14th at 11:30AM presentation if your child is in one of the following groups:
Contemporary (Mme Sarah)
Ballet 2 monday (Mme Catherine)
Ballet 3 saturday (Mme Francesca)
Ballet 4 saturday (Mme Francesca)
Elementary C monday and wednesday (Mme Éléonore)
Pre-intermediary monday and wednesday (Mme Elisa)
Ballet 6 sunday (Mme Marie)
Advanced monday and wednesday (Mme Marisol)
Accessible price, because dance is for all families, even when money is tight.
You can purchase up to 3 tickets for the SUNDAY, JUNE 14th at 11:30AM presentation if your child is in one of the following groups:
Contemporary (Mme Sarah)
Ballet 2 monday (Mme Catherine)
Ballet 3 saturday (Mme Francesca)
Ballet 4 saturday (Mme Francesca)
Elementary C monday and wednesday (Mme Éléonore)
Pre-intermediary monday and wednesday (Mme Elisa)
Ballet 6 sunday (Mme Marie)
Advanced monday and wednesday (Mme Marisol)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!