Présentations spectacle récréatif AM - Sunday,June 14th at 11:30 AM

With the solidarity price, I pay a little more so that another family can pay a little less.

You can purchase up to 3 tickets for the SUNDAY, JUNE 14th at 11:30AM presentation if your child is in one of the following groups:

Contemporary (Mme Sarah)

Ballet 2 monday (Mme Catherine)

Ballet 3 saturday (Mme Francesca)

Ballet 4 saturday (Mme Francesca)

Elementary C monday and wednesday (Mme Éléonore)

Pre-intermediary monday and wednesday (Mme Elisa)

Ballet 6 sunday (Mme Marie)

Advanced monday and wednesday (Mme Marisol)