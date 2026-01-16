Proud to be Me's A Night in Tuscany Gratitude Dinner Silent Auction

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Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Classic Sunglasses (Black)
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Cabarete Dreams:
Luxury Vacation Getaway for up to Eight People in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Donated by: Luxury Escapes International in partnership with Proud to Be Me.
Seven-night stay in a sprawling 4-bedroom/5-bath private luxury villa
(Package includes chef service, access to all the community amenities, daily maid service, and local property concierge services. Plus, a dedicated travel concierge prior to your trip to assist with itinerary planning, recommendations, and bookings to provide you with an amazing vacation experience!)
Get ready to jet off to the sunny shores of Cabarete, Dominican Republic, where the vibe is laid-back, the beaches are golden, and the waters are a mesmerizing shade of turquoise! A fabulous private villa awaits, nestled in an exclusive gated community on the lively north coast. Step into luxury with space for up to 8 guests to spread out and soak up over 6,500 sq. ft. of indoor/outdoor bliss.
Imagine stepping out to your own private pool and jacuzzi, perfect for a morning dip or lazy sunbathing sessions. Need refueling? Your personal chef is on hand to whip up scrumptious meals, or venture to the beachfront restaurant for a taste of local flavors.
Embrace the spirit of Cabarete as you explore the vibrant surroundings - from the lush tropical landscapes to the thrill of water sports and beachfront fun. The villa features a master suite, complete with a king bed, private bath, an outdoor shower, and private terrace, offering a sanctuary to unwind after a day of adventures. There are also three additional guest suites, two with queen beds, and one with two double beds.
Whether you are mingling with friends on the large terrace, or simply lounging in the comfort of the villa's stylish living spaces, every moment in this Caribbean escape is filled with relaxation and excitement. Come discover the magic of Cabarete and create unforgettable memories in this tropical paradise!
Terms of Use: Some peak season dates are excluded, and your 8-day/7-night vacation is good for one year from the date of charity event. Chef service is not included on arrival and departure days.
Starting bid
Ray-Ban Aviator Classic Sunglasses (Gold)
Starting bid
The Residence at St. Andrews Description (Golf Package)
Luxury Vacation Home Getaway for up to Four People in St. Andrews, Scotland
Donated by: Luxury Escapes International in partnership with Proud to Be Me.
Four-day, 3-night stay in a 1,150 square foot luxury flat in The Hamilton Grand, overlooking the 1st and 18th holes of the Old Course and the North Sea.
(Package includes a one-hour tour and tasting at the Kingsbarns Distillery, as well as a free round of golf for 4 at the Eden course, as well as an exclusive golf concierge to assist you with booking tee times at over 20 other local golf courses! Plus, a dedicated travel concierge prior to your trip to assist with itinerary planning, recommendations, and bookings to provide you with a once in a lifetime vacation experience!)
If a picture was worth a million dreams, The Residence at St. Andrews is the golf lover's dream come true! Tucked directly behind the 18th green of the Old Course and standing tall next to the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews, sits The Hamilton Grand. Luxury Escapes International can help bring golf fans from all over the world to "the home of golf" with a stay in one of the most iconic - if not THE most iconic - buildings in St. Andrews, Scotland: The Hamilton Grand, a Kohler property. With its iconic red sandstone and distinctive bell-shaped dome, the historic charm and nobility of this prominent landmark awaits.
The Residence at St. Andrews is a prestigious 2-bedroom/2.5-bath flat located on an upper floor of The Hamilton Grand. This property boasts stunning panoramic views of the North Sea and 1st and 18th holes of the Old Course, while providing an all-around luxury experience for golf enthusiasts worldwide. Full access to the grand amenities of the Old Course Hotel (including The Dukes Course, and the world-renowned Kohler Waters Spa & Fitness Centre) are included in your package, as well as an exclusive travel liaison to assist with the planning of your ultimate vacation.
Terms of Use: Valid for one year with no blackout dates.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!