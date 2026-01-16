Proud to be Me's A Night in Tuscany Gratitude Dinner Silent Auction

Cabarete Dreams:

Luxury Vacation Getaway for up to Eight People in Cabarete, Dominican Republic

Donated by: Luxury Escapes International in partnership with Proud to Be Me.

Seven-night stay in a sprawling 4-bedroom/5-bath private luxury villa

(Package includes chef service, access to all the community amenities, daily maid service, and local property concierge services. Plus, a dedicated travel concierge prior to your trip to assist with itinerary planning, recommendations, and bookings to provide you with an amazing vacation experience!)

Get ready to jet off to the sunny shores of Cabarete, Dominican Republic, where the vibe is laid-back, the beaches are golden, and the waters are a mesmerizing shade of turquoise! A fabulous private villa awaits, nestled in an exclusive gated community on the lively north coast. Step into luxury with space for up to 8 guests to spread out and soak up over 6,500 sq. ft. of indoor/outdoor bliss.

Imagine stepping out to your own private pool and jacuzzi, perfect for a morning dip or lazy sunbathing sessions. Need refueling? Your personal chef is on hand to whip up scrumptious meals, or venture to the beachfront restaurant for a taste of local flavors.

Embrace the spirit of Cabarete as you explore the vibrant surroundings - from the lush tropical landscapes to the thrill of water sports and beachfront fun. The villa features a master suite, complete with a king bed, private bath, an outdoor shower, and private terrace, offering a sanctuary to unwind after a day of adventures. There are also three additional guest suites, two with queen beds, and one with two double beds.

Whether you are mingling with friends on the large terrace, or simply lounging in the comfort of the villa's stylish living spaces, every moment in this Caribbean escape is filled with relaxation and excitement. Come discover the magic of Cabarete and create unforgettable memories in this tropical paradise!

Terms of Use: Some peak season dates are excluded, and your 8-day/7-night vacation is good for one year from the date of charity event. Chef service is not included on arrival and departure days.



