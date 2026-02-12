Putt for PAW 2026

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About this event
Registration for a team of 4, includes registration gift, lunch and après golf appetizers
Major Sponsor - Making major moves - on the course for creatures great and small. Making some major impact – like scoring under par! • Identification as Major Sponsor. Corporate logo featured prominently in all Event communications (print, social and radio if applicable). • Social shoutouts, digital recognition, highlighted in post-event newsletter and social media. • Opportunity to hold an activity onsite with product sampling or giveaway. • Hole sign at event and team registration for the event (team of 4).
Helping every swing count for animal wellbeing. • Identification as Reception Major Sponsor. Corporate logo featured prominently in all Event communications (print, social and radio if applicable). • Social shoutouts, digital recognition. Highlight in post-event newsletter and social media. • Opportunity to hold an activity onsite with product sampling or giveaway. • Hole sign at reception.
A smooth stroke for a great cause! • Identification as Lunchtime Major Sponsor. Corporate logo featured prominently in all Event communications (print, social and radio if applicable). • Social shoutouts, digital recognition, highlighted in post-event newsletter and social media. • Hole sign at Event.
Helping us stay on course - and keep tails wagging. Supporting second chances and happy tails.
Social shoutouts, digital recognition, highlighted in post-event newsletter and social media.
Behind the scenes, making the magic happen Ladies Longest Drive ($250), Ladies Closest to the Pin ($250), Mens Longest Drive ($250), Mens Closest to the Pin ($250), Closest to the Rope ($250), Putting Contest ($250)
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!