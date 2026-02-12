S.P.C.A. (Moncton) Inc.

Hosted by

S.P.C.A. (Moncton) Inc.

About this event

Putt for PAW 2026

212 Coverdale Rd

Riverview, NB E1B 4T9, Canada

Team Registration
$1,200

Registration for a team of 4, includes registration gift, lunch and après golf appetizers

Paw-some Par Sponsor (includes team)
$5,000

Major Sponsor - Making major moves - on the course for creatures great and small. Making some major impact – like scoring under par! • Identification as Major Sponsor. Corporate logo featured prominently in all Event communications (print, social and radio if applicable). • Social shoutouts, digital recognition, highlighted in post-event newsletter and social media. • Opportunity to hold an activity onsite with product sampling or giveaway. • Hole sign at event and team registration for the event (team of 4).

Putt & Play (includes team)
$2,500
  • Identification as Putt & Play Sponsor. Corporate logo featured prominently in all Event communications (print, social and radio if applicable).
  • Social shoutouts, digital recognition, highlighted in post-event newsletter and social media.
  • Hole sign at event
  • Team registration for the event (team of 4).
Reception Sponsor
$5,000

Helping every swing count for animal wellbeing. • Identification as Reception Major Sponsor. Corporate logo featured prominently in all Event communications (print, social and radio if applicable). • Social shoutouts, digital recognition. Highlight in post-event newsletter and social media. • Opportunity to hold an activity onsite with product sampling or giveaway. • Hole sign at reception.

Lunchmate Sponsor
$2,500

A smooth stroke for a great cause! • Identification as Lunchtime Major Sponsor. Corporate logo featured prominently in all Event communications (print, social and radio if applicable). • Social shoutouts, digital recognition, highlighted in post-event newsletter and social media. • Hole sign at Event.

Birdie Buddy Sponsor
$1,000
  • Corporate logo featured prominently in all Event communications (print, social and radio if applicable).
  • Social shoutouts, digital recognition, highlighted in post-event newsletter and social media.
  • Hole sign at Event.
Fairway Friend Sponsor (Hole)
$750

Fur-Ever Friend Sponsor
$500

Helping us stay on course - and keep tails wagging. Supporting second chances and happy tails.

Social shoutouts, digital recognition, highlighted in post-event newsletter and social media.

Caddie Companion Sponsors (activations on holes)
$250

Behind the scenes, making the magic happen Ladies Longest Drive ($250), Ladies Closest to the Pin ($250), Mens Longest Drive ($250), Mens Closest to the Pin ($250), Closest to the Rope ($250), Putting Contest ($250)

Add a donation for S.P.C.A. (Moncton) Inc.

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