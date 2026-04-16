Town of Minto

Hosted by

Town of Minto

About this event

Raleway Festival

Palmerston Lions Park Pavilion

Entrance off of Albert St., Palmerston, ON

General Admission
$10

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

Corn Hole Team (admits 2 team members)
$20

Free admission to the event for those registered to be on a Corn Hole Team (2 people/team). This ticket covers the cost of both players.

Handcar Team Admission (admits 5 team members)
$50

Free admission to the event for those registered to be on a Handcar Team (5 people/team). This ticket covers the cost of all five players.

General Admission + Raleway Festival T-shirt (size small)
$15

Admission ($10) plus a Raleway Festival T-Shirt for an additional $5 (while supplies last).

General Admission + Raleway Festival T-shirt (size medium)
$15

Admission ($10) plus a Raleway Festival T-Shirt for an additional $5 (while supplies last).

General Admission + Raleway Festival T-shirt (size large)
$15

Admission ($10) plus a Raleway Festival T-Shirt for an additional $5 (while supplies last).

General Admission + Raleway Festival T-shirt (size XL)
$15

Admission ($10) plus a Raleway Festival T-Shirt for an additional $5 (while supplies last).

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