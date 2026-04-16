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About this event
Entrance off of Albert St., Palmerston, ON
Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
Free admission to the event for those registered to be on a Corn Hole Team (2 people/team). This ticket covers the cost of both players.
Free admission to the event for those registered to be on a Handcar Team (5 people/team). This ticket covers the cost of all five players.
Admission ($10) plus a Raleway Festival T-Shirt for an additional $5 (while supplies last).
Admission ($10) plus a Raleway Festival T-Shirt for an additional $5 (while supplies last).
Admission ($10) plus a Raleway Festival T-Shirt for an additional $5 (while supplies last).
Admission ($10) plus a Raleway Festival T-Shirt for an additional $5 (while supplies last).
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