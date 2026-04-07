Suicide Prevention Resource Centre

Hosted by

Suicide Prevention Resource Centre

About this event

RCSP Charity Classic Annual Golf Tournament

703064b Range Rd 82

Wembley, AB T0H 3S0, Canada

Team of 4
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Join Us on the Greens!

We look forward to seeing you for a day of golf, connection, and laughter, all in support of RCSP. Tee off, enjoy great company, and help us make a difference!

Team of 2
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Join Us on the Greens!

We look forward to seeing you for a day of golf, connection, and laughter, all in support of RCSP. Tee off, enjoy great company, and help us make a difference!

Individual Ticket
$125

Join Us on the Greens!

We look forward to seeing you for a day of golf, connection, and laughter, all in support of RCSP. Tee off, enjoy great company, and help us make a difference!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!