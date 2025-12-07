Recalibrate: A Nervous System Approach to Pain & Strength

Hosted by
About this event
This will give you access to the full 3 weeks of neuro-fun!
This is an optional add-on for a private session with me at the end of the workshop, where we will go over how to integrate what you've learned into your life or training. This half-priced session is only available to people who attend my workshops! (You will have access to purchase this at the end of the workshop as well)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!