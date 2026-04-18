Adaptive Strength Association of British Columbia

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Adaptive Strength Association of British Columbia

About this event

Recalibrate: Stop Managing Pain. Start Changing the Signal.

Regular Price
$190

Full access for 3 weeks, recordings included. By paying, you're also paying it forward for someone who may not otherwise be able to join.

(Optional Add-On) 1-on-1 Session
$60

This is an optional add-on for a private session with me at the end of the workshop, where we'll go over how to integrate what you've learned into your life or training. At $60, this is the most affordable way to work with me one-on-one — and it's only available to workshop attendees. (You'll also have the option to grab this at the end of the workshop.)

Pay-What-You-Can
Pay what you can

Full 3 weeks, recordings included. Pay what you can, what feels right, what your situation allows. If that's nothing, this ticket is still yours - I'd rather you be in the room than worry about the cost. No guilt, no explanation, just show up.

Add a donation for Adaptive Strength Association of British Columbia

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