Recalibrate: Stop Managing Pain. Start Changing the Signal.

About this event
Full access for 3 weeks, recordings included. By paying, you're also paying it forward for someone who may not otherwise be able to join.
This is an optional add-on for a private session with me at the end of the workshop, where we'll go over how to integrate what you've learned into your life or training. At $60, this is the most affordable way to work with me one-on-one — and it's only available to workshop attendees. (You'll also have the option to grab this at the end of the workshop.)
Full 3 weeks, recordings included. Pay what you can, what feels right, what your situation allows. If that's nothing, this ticket is still yours - I'd rather you be in the room than worry about the cost. No guilt, no explanation, just show up.
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