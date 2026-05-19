Resin Sun Catcher

About this event
Clarenville, NL A5A 1B8, Canada
Please note all Tickets are non-refundable.
Session 1 (Thursday) - Whale Tail Design
Session 2 (Sunday) - Iceberg Design
You’ll learn basic UV resin techniques, experiment with materials and ocean-inspired designs, and leave with a finished whale piece ready to display at home or gift to someone special.
What to Bring to the Workshop
No supplies are required. All materials and tools needed to complete the project will be provided as part of the workshop.
Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and may wish to bring an apron or wear older clothes, as resin can be difficult to remove if it comes into contact with clothing.
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