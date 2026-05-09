Roman Clarke with special guest Lexy Desjarlais

About this event
This price includes a 15% charge to cover taxes and fees.
Thank you for purchasing a ticket to this event at the Artesian. We sincerely appreciate your patronage - we couldn't do what we do without you! Remember that the fees applied to this ticket go directly to supporting our ongoing activities at the Artesian and the artists presented in our space. Thank you for supporting local!
There is no need to print this ticket! You are welcome to bring this ticket with you as an image on your phone or provide us with your information (Ticket #, Name, Email Address) at the door.
Roman Clarke
Date: Tuesday, June 2nd, 2026
Doors: 7:00PM
Show: 8:00PM
Tickets: $22.00 in advance + fees
The Artesian is wheelchair accessible, all-ages, and a proud supporter of positive spaces initiatives with a zero-tolerance policy towards hate, harassment, and/or discrimination. We reserve the right to remove any patron creating an unsafe environment. The accessible entrance is available via a lift, Please ask staff for help if necessary.
We are located at 2627 13th Ave, Regina SK.
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