Loons Sign up 2026 (Spring, Summer, Fall)

About this event
Cherry Beach: Tuesday Mornings, 9 Weeks. April 21 to June 16. 10am-12pm
IMPORTANT NOTICE ABOUT PAYMENTS BY ZEFFY
Zeffy encourages an optional donation to their service. Please note that Toronto Walking Soccer Club does not receive ANY benefits from donations. Feel free to deselect the donation option.
Cherry Beach: Tuesday or Thursday afternoon/evening, 17 Weeks. May 28 to September 10. See exact dates and times below
IMPORTANT NOTICE ABOUT PAYMENTS BY ZEFFY
Zeffy encourages an optional donation to their service. Please note that Toronto Walking Soccer Club does not receive ANY benefits from donations. Feel free to deselect the donation option.
The game dates and times are below:
May 28 5:00–7:00 PM Thursday
Jun 4 5:00–7:00 PM Thursday
Jun 11 5:00–7:00 PM Thursday
Jun 18 5:00–7:00 PM Thursday
Jun 23 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday
Jun 30 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday
Jul 7 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday
Jul 14 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday
Jul 21 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday
Jul 28 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday
Aug 4 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday
Aug 11 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday
Aug 18 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday
Aug 27 4:00–6:00 PM Thursday
Sep 3 4:00–6:00 PM Thursday
Sep 10 4:00–6:00 PM Thursday
Cherry Beach: Saturday mornings. 25 Weeks. May 9 to October 24. 8am-10am
IMPORTANT NOTICE ABOUT PAYMENTS BY ZEFFY
Zeffy encourages an optional donation to their service. Please note that Toronto Walking Soccer Club does not receive ANY benefits from donations. Feel free to deselect the donation option.
Cherry Beach: Tuesday Mornings. 9 Weeks. September 1 to October 27. 10am-12pm
IMPORTANT NOTICE ABOUT PAYMENTS BY ZEFFY
Zeffy encourages an optional donation to their service. Please note that Toronto Walking Soccer Club does not receive ANY benefits from donations. Feel free to deselect the donation option.
Earlscourt Park: Tuesday Evenings. 10 Weeks. May 12 - July 14. 7pm-9pm
IMPORTANT NOTICE ABOUT PAYMENTS BY ZEFFY
Zeffy encourages an optional donation to their service. Please note that Toronto Walking Soccer Club does not receive ANY benefits from donations. Feel free to deselect the donation option.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!