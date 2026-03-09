Loons Sign up 2026 (Spring, Summer, Fall)

Cherry Beach: Tuesday or Thursday afternoon/evening, 17 Weeks. May 28 to September 10. See exact dates and times below





IMPORTANT NOTICE ABOUT PAYMENTS BY ZEFFY

Zeffy encourages an optional donation to their service. Please note that Toronto Walking Soccer Club does not receive ANY benefits from donations. Feel free to deselect the donation option.





The game dates and times are below:





May 28 5:00–7:00 PM Thursday

Jun 4 5:00–7:00 PM Thursday

Jun 11 5:00–7:00 PM Thursday

Jun 18 5:00–7:00 PM Thursday

Jun 23 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday

Jun 30 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday

Jul 7 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday

Jul 14 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday

Jul 21 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday

Jul 28 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday

Aug 4 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday

Aug 11 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday

Aug 18 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday

Aug 27 4:00–6:00 PM Thursday

Sep 3 4:00–6:00 PM Thursday

Sep 10 4:00–6:00 PM Thursday