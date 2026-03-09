Toronto Walking Soccer Club

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Toronto Walking Soccer Club

About this event

Loons Sign up 2026 (Spring, Summer, Fall)

Membership: TUESDAY Spring Loons 2026
$90

Cherry Beach: Tuesday Mornings, 9 Weeks. April 21 to June 16. 10am-12pm


IMPORTANT NOTICE ABOUT PAYMENTS BY ZEFFY
Zeffy encourages an optional donation to their service. Please note that Toronto Walking Soccer Club does not receive ANY benefits from donations. Feel free to deselect the donation option.

Membership: THURS OR TUES Afternoons 2026
$160

Cherry Beach: Tuesday or Thursday afternoon/evening, 17 Weeks. May 28 to September 10. See exact dates and times below


IMPORTANT NOTICE ABOUT PAYMENTS BY ZEFFY
Zeffy encourages an optional donation to their service. Please note that Toronto Walking Soccer Club does not receive ANY benefits from donations. Feel free to deselect the donation option.


The game dates and times are below:


May 28 5:00–7:00 PM Thursday

Jun 4 5:00–7:00 PM Thursday

Jun 11 5:00–7:00 PM Thursday

Jun 18 5:00–7:00 PM Thursday

Jun 23 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday

Jun 30 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday

Jul 7 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday

Jul 14 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday

Jul 21 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday

Jul 28 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday

Aug 4 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday

Aug 11 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday

Aug 18 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday

Aug 27 4:00–6:00 PM Thursday

Sep 3 4:00–6:00 PM Thursday

Sep 10 4:00–6:00 PM Thursday

Membership: SATURDAY Mornings 2026
$250

Cherry Beach: Saturday mornings. 25 Weeks. May 9 to October 24. 8am-10am


IMPORTANT NOTICE ABOUT PAYMENTS BY ZEFFY
Zeffy encourages an optional donation to their service. Please note that Toronto Walking Soccer Club does not receive ANY benefits from donations. Feel free to deselect the donation option.

Membership: TUESDAY Fall 2026
$90

Cherry Beach: Tuesday Mornings. 9 Weeks. September 1 to October 27. 10am-12pm


IMPORTANT NOTICE ABOUT PAYMENTS BY ZEFFY
Zeffy encourages an optional donation to their service. Please note that Toronto Walking Soccer Club does not receive ANY benefits from donations. Feel free to deselect the donation option.

Membership: TUESDAY West End Evenings 2026
$100

Earlscourt Park: Tuesday Evenings. 10 Weeks. May 12 - July 14. 7pm-9pm


IMPORTANT NOTICE ABOUT PAYMENTS BY ZEFFY
Zeffy encourages an optional donation to their service. Please note that Toronto Walking Soccer Club does not receive ANY benefits from donations. Feel free to deselect the donation option.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!