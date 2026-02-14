Silent Disco- NCW 26

Hosted by
Colour Vibe- ALL AGES
🎧 This ticket includes: Silent Disco Headset Rental, 3 Music Channels, Live DJs, Snacks & 1 Signature Mocktail.
Tickets are non-refundable and limited to 60. This is an all-ages event, drop in any hours from 4pm-7pm.
Dress up in your favourite colour(s) and dance to your own hue!
4PM-7PM- ALL AGES: FAMILY ADMISSION
Extra Mocktail Tickets above the 1 given with your ticket.
8PM-11PM- ADULTS ONLY: Colour Vibe
🎧 This ticket includes: Silent Disco Headset Rental, 3 Music Channels, Live DJs, Snacks & 1 Signature Mocktail.
Tickets are non-refundable and limited to 80. This is an all-ages event, drop in any hours from 8pm-11pm.
Dress up in your favourite colour(s) and dance to your own hue!
