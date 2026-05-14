Slow Food Cycle Sunday

$25 family rate (+ $1.25 GST), increasing to $50 (+ GST) 48 hours in advance of the event. Family includes two adults and up to four children under the age of 19.

https://www.tourismpembertonbc.com/sfcs-waiver

The ticket purchaser is responsible for ensuring that each guest has reviewed, understood, and acknowledged the Event Waiver, Release of Liability, Assumption of Risk, and Indemnity Agreement prior to participation in the event.

Children under 5 are free. If there are less than 6 people in your family, please just put n/a in the name section.