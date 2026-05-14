Tourism Pemberton

Hosted by

Tourism Pemberton

About this event

Slow Food Cycle Sunday

7557 Pemberton Meadows Rd

Squamish-Lillooet, BC V0N 0A7, Canada

General Admission
$7.88

$7.50 early-bird price (plus $0.38 GST), increasing to $12.50 (plus GST) 48 hours prior to the event.

https://www.tourismpembertonbc.com/sfcs-waiver

The ticket purchaser is responsible for ensuring that each guest has reviewed, understood, and acknowledged the Event Waiver, Release of Liability, Assumption of Risk, and Indemnity Agreement prior to participation in the event.

Children under 5 are free.

Family Rate
$26.25
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

$25 family rate (+ $1.25 GST), increasing to $50 (+ GST) 48 hours in advance of the event. Family includes two adults and up to four children under the age of 19.

https://www.tourismpembertonbc.com/sfcs-waiver

The ticket purchaser is responsible for ensuring that each guest has reviewed, understood, and acknowledged the Event Waiver, Release of Liability, Assumption of Risk, and Indemnity Agreement prior to participation in the event.

Children under 5 are free. If there are less than 6 people in your family, please just put n/a in the name section.

Add a donation for Tourism Pemberton

$

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