Daily special discounts

Combo Friday Pass (AM Workshop + PM + Evening)

$50



Online pre-sale only - very limited quantities

Available until June 24, 2026

Workshop priority guaranteed. Includes:Full Friday

Official Workshop #1

Afternoon dance

Grand evening 'International Country & Pop Celebration'





The perfect combo to experience a great festival Friday with Dan & Kelly Albro.

Dan & Kelly Albro join our guest instructors from Quebec to offer you a strong, rhythmic and unforgettable day.





Why choose it?

Because everything is there to experience a real festival day.

An intense, accessible and highly motivating formula to dive into this beautiful Friday with your favorite teachers, in an atmosphere enhanced by the exceptional presence of Dan & Kelly Albro.





Important:

All tickets must be exchanged for an official bracelet at the festival entrance. Enjoy the full program and main activities.