Daily special discounts

About this event
Combo Friday Pass (AM Workshop + PM + Evening)
$50
Online pre-sale only - very limited quantities
Available until June 24, 2026
Workshop priority guaranteed. Includes:Full Friday
Official Workshop #1
Afternoon dance
Grand evening 'International Country & Pop Celebration'
The perfect combo to experience a great festival Friday with Dan & Kelly Albro.
Dan & Kelly Albro join our guest instructors from Quebec to offer you a strong, rhythmic and unforgettable day.
Why choose it?
Because everything is there to experience a real festival day.
An intense, accessible and highly motivating formula to dive into this beautiful Friday with your favorite teachers, in an atmosphere enhanced by the exceptional presence of Dan & Kelly Albro.
Important:
All tickets must be exchanged for an official bracelet at the festival entrance. Enjoy the full program and main activities.
Combo Saturday Pass (AM Workshop #2 + PM + Evening)
$50
Online pre-sale only - very limited quantities
Available until June 24, 2026
Workshop priority guaranteed
The perfect combo to experience the most festive Saturday of the weekend.
Join your guest instructors from Quebec, along with Dan & Kelly Albro, for a full day of workshop, dance, and grand evening.
Includes:Full Saturday
Official Workshop #2
Afternoon dance
Grand evening 'Mega Country Pop Fest'
Important:
Ticket exchanged for official bracelet at entrance.
Mishnock Barn Lunch Box
Workshop #1 Friday - $10
Important Note! :
Valid only with a ticket or pass including a workshop.
This ticket cannot be purchased alone.
Available until June 24, 2026
Limited quantity - reservation recommended
Extend the experience with the official 'Mishnock Barn' lunch box, inspired by the atmosphere of the famous Mishnock Barn of Dan & Kelly Albro.
Reserved for Workshop #1 participants - Friday morning.
Mishnock Barn Lunch Box
Workshop #2 Saturday - $10
Important Note! :
Valid only with a ticket or pass including a workshop.
This ticket cannot be purchased alone.
Available until June 24, 2026
Limited quantity - reservation recommended
Extend the experience with the official 'Mishnock Barn' lunch box, inspired by the atmosphere of the famous Mishnock Barn of Dan & Kelly Albro.
Reserved for Workshop #2 participants - Saturday morning.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!