Hosted by

Festival "Ça danse en Country"

About this event

Daily special discounts

1517 19e Rue A

Saint-Côme-Linière, QC G0M 1J0, Canada

1-Day Pass Friday
$50
Available until Jun 24

Combo Friday Pass (AM Workshop + PM + Evening)
$50


Online pre-sale only - very limited quantities
Available until June 24, 2026
Workshop priority guaranteed. Includes:Full Friday
Official Workshop #1
Afternoon dance
Grand evening 'International Country & Pop Celebration'


The perfect combo to experience a great festival Friday with Dan & Kelly Albro.

Dan & Kelly Albro join our guest instructors from Quebec to offer you a strong, rhythmic and unforgettable day.


Why choose it?
Because everything is there to experience a real festival day.
An intense, accessible and highly motivating formula to dive into this beautiful Friday with your favorite teachers, in an atmosphere enhanced by the exceptional presence of Dan & Kelly Albro.


Important:
All tickets must be exchanged for an official bracelet at the festival entrance. Enjoy the full program and main activities.

1-Day Pass Saturday Pass
$50
Available until Jun 24

Combo Saturday Pass (AM Workshop #2 + PM + Evening)
$50


Online pre-sale only - very limited quantities
Available until June 24, 2026
Workshop priority guaranteed


The perfect combo to experience the most festive Saturday of the weekend.

Join your guest instructors from Quebec, along with Dan & Kelly Albro, for a full day of workshop, dance, and grand evening.


Includes:Full Saturday
Official Workshop #2
Afternoon dance
Grand evening 'Mega Country Pop Fest'


Important:
Ticket exchanged for official bracelet at entrance.


Mishnock’s Barn Lunch Box WORKSHOP #1 Friday
$10
Available until Jun 24

Mishnock Barn Lunch Box
Workshop #1 Friday - $10


Important Note! :
Valid only with a ticket or pass including a workshop.
This ticket cannot be purchased alone.


Available until June 24, 2026

Limited quantity - reservation recommended


Extend the experience with the official 'Mishnock Barn' lunch box, inspired by the atmosphere of the famous Mishnock Barn of Dan & Kelly Albro.

Reserved for Workshop #1 participants - Friday morning.


Mishnock’s Lunch Box - WORKSHOP #2 Saturday
$10
Available until Jun 24

Mishnock Barn Lunch Box
Workshop #2 Saturday - $10


Important Note! :
Valid only with a ticket or pass including a workshop.
This ticket cannot be purchased alone.


Available until June 24, 2026

Limited quantity - reservation recommended


Extend the experience with the official 'Mishnock Barn' lunch box, inspired by the atmosphere of the famous Mishnock Barn of Dan & Kelly Albro.

Reserved for Workshop #2 participants - Saturday morning.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!