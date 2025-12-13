Springtide Music Festival

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Springtide Music Festival

About this event

Springtide Sponsorship 2026

Silver Sponsorship
$150

Sponsor name displayed on Springtide website.

Local Radio Sponsorship
$300

On-air brand recognition during live in-studio interviews and performances featuring local Springtide acts.

Gold Sponsorship
$500

Sponsor logo displayed on Springtide website, Sponsor name listed in printed Event Program, logo featured on indoor venue banner, a dedicated social media post, logo placement on official Springtide Festival video.

Platinum Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Sponsor logo displayed on Springtide website, logo featured in printed Event Program, logo featured on indoor venue banner, a dedicated social media post and logo placement on official Springtide Festival video. Two Weekend Wristbands (Fri/Sat) for Sponsor to enjoy!

Stage Sponsorship
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sponsor logo displayed on Springtide website, logo featured in printed Event Program, logo featured on indoor venue banner, a dedicated social media post and logo placement on official Springtide Festival video, Logo featured on Springtide Stage banner(s). Two Launch Party Tickets (Thurs), Four Weekend Wristbands (Fri/Sat) for Sponsor to enjoy! Official Sponsorship of a Festival Stage.

Exclusive Volunteer Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Full Gold Sponsorship perks + Logo featured in printed Event Program, Two Weekend Wristbands (Fri/Sat), Logo exclusively featured on volunteer T-shirts, Official sponsorship of the Volunteer wrap Party.

Diamond Sponsorship
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Full Gold Sponsorship perks + Logo featured in printed Event Program, Logo on official festival T-shirt + 2 free T-shirts, Four Weekend Wristbands (Fri/Sat), Guest MC appearance on Main Stage, Logo featured on the Main Stage banner(s), Co-Sponsorship of Main Outdoor Stage x 1 night.

Music Hall Sponsorship
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Full Gold Sponsorship perks, Two Launch Party Tickets (Thurs), Two Weekend Wristbands (Fri/Sat), Guest MC appearance, Logo featured on Venue Stage banner(s) x 1 night.

Exclusive Launch Party Sponsorship
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Full Gold Sponsorship perks, Two Launch Party Tickets (Thurs), Two Weekend Wristbands (Fri/Sat), Guest MC appearance, Logo featured on Venue Stage banner(s) for the official Launch Party stand-alone event.

Coors Light x Corner House Sponsorship
$762.75
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