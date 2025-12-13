Springtide Sponsorship 2026

About this event
Sponsor name displayed on Springtide website.
On-air brand recognition during live in-studio interviews and performances featuring local Springtide acts.
Sponsor logo displayed on Springtide website, Sponsor name listed in printed Event Program, logo featured on indoor venue banner, a dedicated social media post, logo placement on official Springtide Festival video.
Sponsor logo displayed on Springtide website, logo featured in printed Event Program, logo featured on indoor venue banner, a dedicated social media post and logo placement on official Springtide Festival video. Two Weekend Wristbands (Fri/Sat) for Sponsor to enjoy!
Sponsor logo displayed on Springtide website, logo featured in printed Event Program, logo featured on indoor venue banner, a dedicated social media post and logo placement on official Springtide Festival video, Logo featured on Springtide Stage banner(s). Two Launch Party Tickets (Thurs), Four Weekend Wristbands (Fri/Sat) for Sponsor to enjoy! Official Sponsorship of a Festival Stage.
Full Gold Sponsorship perks + Logo featured in printed Event Program, Two Weekend Wristbands (Fri/Sat), Logo exclusively featured on volunteer T-shirts, Official sponsorship of the Volunteer wrap Party.
Full Gold Sponsorship perks + Logo featured in printed Event Program, Logo on official festival T-shirt + 2 free T-shirts, Four Weekend Wristbands (Fri/Sat), Guest MC appearance on Main Stage, Logo featured on the Main Stage banner(s), Co-Sponsorship of Main Outdoor Stage x 1 night.
Full Gold Sponsorship perks, Two Launch Party Tickets (Thurs), Two Weekend Wristbands (Fri/Sat), Guest MC appearance, Logo featured on Venue Stage banner(s) x 1 night.
Full Gold Sponsorship perks, Two Launch Party Tickets (Thurs), Two Weekend Wristbands (Fri/Sat), Guest MC appearance, Logo featured on Venue Stage banner(s) for the official Launch Party stand-alone event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!