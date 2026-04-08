Spring Silent Auction Fundraiser

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Starting bid
Item: Vivitar Wireless Party Speaker
Donated by: Diverse Family Roots
Silent Auction closes Friday, April 24th at 7pm PST -- Keep on bidding up to this day!!
DELIVERY INFO: We will connect with you via email/phone and deliver your winning before Friday, May 1st, 2026.
Starting bid
Item: Supercycle Blast 3-Wheel Scooter, 60 x 30 x 77.5-cm, Ages 3-5
Donated by: Diverse Family Roots
Silent Auction closes Friday, April 24th at 7pm PST -- Keep on bidding up to this day!!
DELIVERY INFO: We will connect with you via email/phone and deliver your winning before Friday, May 1st, 2026.
Starting bid
Item: Yukon Gear Ridgeline All-Purpose Extreme Spotting Scope, 15-45x50mm
Donated by: Diverse Family Roots
Silent Auction closes Friday, April 24th at 7pm PST -- Keep on bidding up to this day!!
DELIVERY INFO: We will connect with you via email/phone and deliver your winning before Friday, May 1st, 2026.
Starting bid
Item: French Leapfrog Walkie Talkies
Donated by: Diverse Family Roots
Silent Auction closes Friday, April 24th at 7pm PST -- Keep on bidding up to this day!!
DELIVERY INFO: We will connect with you via email/phone and deliver your winning before Friday, May 1st, 2026.
Starting bid
Item: Matte Black Agate Custom Bracelet
Donated by: Crystal Gigi Connections
Silent Auction closes Friday, April 24th at 7pm PST -- Keep on bidding up to this day!!
DELIVERY INFO: We will connect with you via email/phone and deliver your winning before Friday, May 1st, 2026.
Starting bid
Item: Little Tikes Deluxe Wagon
Donated by: Diverse Family Roots
Silent Auction closes Friday, April 24th at 7pm PST -- Keep on bidding up to this day!!
DELIVERY INFO: We will connect with you via email/phone and deliver your winning before Friday, May 1st, 2026.
Starting bid
Item: White Jade + Tibetan Stripped Agate Custom Bracelet
Donated by: Crystal Gigi Connections
Silent Auction closes Friday, April 24th at 7pm PST -- Keep on bidding up to this day!!
DELIVERY INFO: We will connect with you via email/phone and deliver your winning before Friday, May 1st, 2026.
Starting bid
Item: Summer-ready essentials 🌴
This Xyngular bundle includes a beach bag & towel, prebiotics for gut health, a shaker cup, and 3 silicone straws — perfect for staying fueled, hydrated, and eco-friendly.
Donated by: My X Life with Chantel Fullerton
Silent Auction closes Friday, April 24th at 7pm PST -- Keep on bidding up to this day!!
DELIVERY INFO: We will connect with you via email/phone and deliver your winning before Friday, May 1st, 2026.
Starting bid
Item: Master Chef 10 piece Cookware, Non Stick, Dishware Safe (Red)
Donated by: Family Action Network
Silent Auction closes Friday, April 24th at 7pm PST -- Keep on bidding up to this day!!
DELIVERY INFO: We will connect with you via email/phone and deliver your winning before Friday, May 1st, 2026.
Starting bid
Item: Alphabet Bracelet Making Set
Donated by: Family Action Network
Silent Auction closes Friday, April 24th at 7pm PST -- Keep on bidding up to this day!!
DELIVERY INFO: We will connect with you via email/phone and deliver your winning before Friday, May 1st, 2026.
Starting bid
Item: Bluehive Bluebass Elite Wireless ANC Headphones
Donated by: Diverse Family Roots
Silent Auction closes Friday, April 24th at 7pm PST -- Keep on bidding up to this day!!
DELIVERY INFO: We will connect with you via email/phone and deliver your winning before Friday, May 1st, 2026.
Starting bid
Item: Slime Goopy Mix 2pk
Donated by: Family Action Network
Silent Auction closes Friday, April 24th at 7pm PST -- Keep on bidding up to this day!!
DELIVERY INFO: We will connect with you via email/phone and deliver your winning before Friday, May 1st, 2026.
Starting bid
Item: Monopoly GO! Mobile Version
Donated by: Family Action Network
Silent Auction closes Friday, April 24th at 7pm PST -- Keep on bidding up to this day!!
DELIVERY INFO: We will connect with you via email/phone and deliver your winning before Friday, May 1st, 2026.
Starting bid
Item: Mastercraft Mini Steel Toolbox
Donated by: Diverse Family Roots
Silent Auction closes Friday, April 24th at 7pm PST -- Keep on bidding up to this day!!
DELIVERY INFO: We will connect with you via email/phone and deliver your winning before Friday, May 1st, 2026.
Starting bid
Item: MasterChef Digital Air Fryer with Control Panel, 6-qt
Donated by: Diverse Family Roots
Silent Auction closes Friday, April 24th at 7pm PST -- Keep on bidding up to this day!!
DELIVERY INFO: We will connect with you via email/phone and deliver your winning before Friday, May 1st, 2026.
Starting bid
Item: Master Chef Double Burner Hot Plate
Donated by: Family Action Network
Silent Auction closes Friday, April 24th at 7pm PST -- Keep on bidding up to this day!!
DELIVERY INFO: We will connect with you via email/phone and deliver your winning before Friday, May 1st, 2026.
Starting bid
Item: Lip Gloss Make it Kit
Donated by: Family Action Network
Silent Auction closes Friday, April 24th at 7pm PST -- Keep on bidding up to this day!!
DELIVERY INFO: We will connect with you via email/phone and deliver your winning before Friday, May 1st, 2026.
Starting bid
Item: Master Chef 10 Cup Rice Cooker
Donated by: Family Action Network
Silent Auction closes Friday, April 24th at 7pm PST -- Keep on bidding up to this day!!
DELIVERY INFO: We will connect with you via email/phone and deliver your winning before Friday, May 1st, 2026.
Starting bid
Item: Message Bracelet Set
Donated by: Family Action Network
Silent Auction closes Friday, April 24th at 7pm PST -- Keep on bidding up to this day!!
DELIVERY INFO: We will connect with you via email/phone and deliver your winning before Friday, May 1st, 2026.
Starting bid
Item: Master Chef Non-Stick Bakeware Set (7 piece)
Donated by: Family Action Network
Silent Auction closes Friday, April 24th at 7pm PST -- Keep on bidding up to this day!!
DELIVERY INFO: We will connect with you via email/phone and deliver your winning before Friday, May 1st, 2026.
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