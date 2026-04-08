Family Action Network
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Family Action Network

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Family Action Network

About this event

Sales closed

Spring Silent Auction Fundraiser

Pick-up location

We will deliver!!

Item #1 - Vivitar Wireless Party Speaker item
Item #1 - Vivitar Wireless Party Speaker
$60

Starting bid

Item: Vivitar Wireless Party Speaker

Donated by: Diverse Family Roots

Silent Auction closes Friday, April 24th at 7pm PST -- Keep on bidding up to this day!!

DELIVERY INFO: We will connect with you via email/phone and deliver your winning before Friday, May 1st, 2026.

Item #2 - Kids 3 Wheel Scooter item
Item #2 - Kids 3 Wheel Scooter item
Item #2 - Kids 3 Wheel Scooter
$25

Starting bid

Item: Supercycle Blast 3-Wheel Scooter, 60 x 30 x 77.5-cm, Ages 3-5

Donated by: Diverse Family Roots

Silent Auction closes Friday, April 24th at 7pm PST -- Keep on bidding up to this day!!

DELIVERY INFO: We will connect with you via email/phone and deliver your winning before Friday, May 1st, 2026.

Item #3 - Spotting Scope item
Item #3 - Spotting Scope
$65

Starting bid

Item: Yukon Gear Ridgeline All-Purpose Extreme Spotting Scope, 15-45x50mm

Donated by: Diverse Family Roots

Silent Auction closes Friday, April 24th at 7pm PST -- Keep on bidding up to this day!!

DELIVERY INFO: We will connect with you via email/phone and deliver your winning before Friday, May 1st, 2026.

Item #4 - French Leapfrog Walkie Talkies item
Item #4 - French Leapfrog Walkie Talkies
$15

Starting bid

Item: French Leapfrog Walkie Talkies

Donated by: Diverse Family Roots

Silent Auction closes Friday, April 24th at 7pm PST -- Keep on bidding up to this day!!

DELIVERY INFO: We will connect with you via email/phone and deliver your winning before Friday, May 1st, 2026.

Item #5 - Matte Black Agate Custom Bracelet item
Item #5 - Matte Black Agate Custom Bracelet item
Item #5 - Matte Black Agate Custom Bracelet
$20

Starting bid

Item: Matte Black Agate Custom Bracelet

Donated by: Crystal Gigi Connections

Silent Auction closes Friday, April 24th at 7pm PST -- Keep on bidding up to this day!!

DELIVERY INFO: We will connect with you via email/phone and deliver your winning before Friday, May 1st, 2026.

Item #6 - Little Tikes Deluxe Wagon item
Item #6 - Little Tikes Deluxe Wagon
$60

Starting bid

Item: Little Tikes Deluxe Wagon

Donated by: Diverse Family Roots

Silent Auction closes Friday, April 24th at 7pm PST -- Keep on bidding up to this day!!

DELIVERY INFO: We will connect with you via email/phone and deliver your winning before Friday, May 1st, 2026.

Item #7 - White Jade + Tibetan Stripped Agate Custom Bracele item
Item #7 - White Jade + Tibetan Stripped Agate Custom Bracele item
Item #7 - White Jade + Tibetan Stripped Agate Custom Bracele
$20

Starting bid

Item: White Jade + Tibetan Stripped Agate Custom Bracelet

Donated by: Crystal Gigi Connections

Silent Auction closes Friday, April 24th at 7pm PST -- Keep on bidding up to this day!!

DELIVERY INFO: We will connect with you via email/phone and deliver your winning before Friday, May 1st, 2026.

Item #8 - Summer-ready essentials 🌴 item
Item #8 - Summer-ready essentials 🌴
$40

Starting bid

Item: Summer-ready essentials 🌴


This Xyngular bundle includes a beach bag & towel, prebiotics for gut health, a shaker cup, and 3 silicone straws — perfect for staying fueled, hydrated, and eco-friendly.

Donated by: My X Life with Chantel Fullerton

Silent Auction closes Friday, April 24th at 7pm PST -- Keep on bidding up to this day!!

DELIVERY INFO: We will connect with you via email/phone and deliver your winning before Friday, May 1st, 2026.

Item #9 - Master Chef 10 piece Cookware item
Item #9 - Master Chef 10 piece Cookware
$100

Starting bid

Item: Master Chef 10 piece Cookware, Non Stick, Dishware Safe (Red)


Donated by: Family Action Network

Silent Auction closes Friday, April 24th at 7pm PST -- Keep on bidding up to this day!!

DELIVERY INFO: We will connect with you via email/phone and deliver your winning before Friday, May 1st, 2026.

Item #10 - Alphabet Bracelet Making Set item
Item #10 - Alphabet Bracelet Making Set
$15

Starting bid

Item: Alphabet Bracelet Making Set

Donated by: Family Action Network

Silent Auction closes Friday, April 24th at 7pm PST -- Keep on bidding up to this day!!

DELIVERY INFO: We will connect with you via email/phone and deliver your winning before Friday, May 1st, 2026.

Item #11 - Bluehive Bluetooth Headphones item
Item #11 - Bluehive Bluetooth Headphones
$40

Starting bid

Item: Bluehive Bluebass Elite Wireless ANC Headphones

Donated by: Diverse Family Roots

Silent Auction closes Friday, April 24th at 7pm PST -- Keep on bidding up to this day!!

DELIVERY INFO: We will connect with you via email/phone and deliver your winning before Friday, May 1st, 2026.

Item #12 - Slime Goopy Mix 2pk item
Item #12 - Slime Goopy Mix 2pk
$10

Starting bid

Item: Slime Goopy Mix 2pk

Donated by: Family Action Network

Silent Auction closes Friday, April 24th at 7pm PST -- Keep on bidding up to this day!!

DELIVERY INFO: We will connect with you via email/phone and deliver your winning before Friday, May 1st, 2026.

Item #13 -Monopoly GO! Mobile Version item
Item #13 -Monopoly GO! Mobile Version
$10

Starting bid

Item: Monopoly GO! Mobile Version

Donated by: Family Action Network

Silent Auction closes Friday, April 24th at 7pm PST -- Keep on bidding up to this day!!

DELIVERY INFO: We will connect with you via email/phone and deliver your winning before Friday, May 1st, 2026.

Item #14 - Mastercraft Mini Steel Toolbox item
Item #14 - Mastercraft Mini Steel Toolbox
$25

Starting bid

Item: Mastercraft Mini Steel Toolbox

Donated by: Diverse Family Roots

Silent Auction closes Friday, April 24th at 7pm PST -- Keep on bidding up to this day!!

DELIVERY INFO: We will connect with you via email/phone and deliver your winning before Friday, May 1st, 2026.

Item #15 - MasterChef Digital Air Fryer item
Item #15 - MasterChef Digital Air Fryer
$50

Starting bid

Item: MasterChef Digital Air Fryer with Control Panel, 6-qt

Donated by: Diverse Family Roots

Silent Auction closes Friday, April 24th at 7pm PST -- Keep on bidding up to this day!!

DELIVERY INFO: We will connect with you via email/phone and deliver your winning before Friday, May 1st, 2026.

Item #16 - Master Chef Double Burner Hot Plate item
Item #16 - Master Chef Double Burner Hot Plate
$25

Starting bid

Item: Master Chef Double Burner Hot Plate


Donated by: Family Action Network

Silent Auction closes Friday, April 24th at 7pm PST -- Keep on bidding up to this day!!

DELIVERY INFO: We will connect with you via email/phone and deliver your winning before Friday, May 1st, 2026.

Item #17 - Lip Gloss Make it Kit item
Item #17 - Lip Gloss Make it Kit
$15

Starting bid

Item: Lip Gloss Make it Kit


Donated by: Family Action Network

Silent Auction closes Friday, April 24th at 7pm PST -- Keep on bidding up to this day!!

DELIVERY INFO: We will connect with you via email/phone and deliver your winning before Friday, May 1st, 2026.

Item #18 - Master Chef 10 Cup Rice Cooker item
Item #18 - Master Chef 10 Cup Rice Cooker
$20

Starting bid

Item: Master Chef 10 Cup Rice Cooker


Donated by: Family Action Network

Silent Auction closes Friday, April 24th at 7pm PST -- Keep on bidding up to this day!!

DELIVERY INFO: We will connect with you via email/phone and deliver your winning before Friday, May 1st, 2026.

Item #19 - Message Bracelet Set item
Item #19 - Message Bracelet Set
$10

Starting bid

Item: Message Bracelet Set


Donated by: Family Action Network

Silent Auction closes Friday, April 24th at 7pm PST -- Keep on bidding up to this day!!

DELIVERY INFO: We will connect with you via email/phone and deliver your winning before Friday, May 1st, 2026.

Item #20 - Master Chef Non-Stick Bakeware Set (7) item
Item #20 - Master Chef Non-Stick Bakeware Set (7)
$40

Starting bid

Item: Master Chef Non-Stick Bakeware Set (7 piece)


Donated by: Family Action Network

Silent Auction closes Friday, April 24th at 7pm PST -- Keep on bidding up to this day!!

DELIVERY INFO: We will connect with you via email/phone and deliver your winning before Friday, May 1st, 2026.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!