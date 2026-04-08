Spring Silent Auction Fundraiser

Item: Summer-ready essentials 🌴





This Xyngular bundle includes a beach bag & towel, prebiotics for gut health, a shaker cup, and 3 silicone straws — perfect for staying fueled, hydrated, and eco-friendly.



Donated by: My X Life with Chantel Fullerton



Silent Auction closes Friday, April 24th at 7pm PST -- Keep on bidding up to this day!!



DELIVERY INFO: We will connect with you via email/phone and deliver your winning before Friday, May 1st, 2026.