St. Margaret's Bay Pride (Rural Communities Foundation Of Nova Scotia)

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St. Margaret's Bay Pride (Rural Communities Foundation Of Nova Scotia)

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St. Margaret's Bay Pride Merch

2026 Festival Tote Bag
$20

Featuring Frank the Seagull!

0
2026 Festival T-shirt (Heather Sapphire - ADULT)
$30

Featuring Frank the Seagull!

2026 Festival T-shirt (Heather Graphite - ADULT)
$30

Featuring Frank the Seagull!

2026 Festival T-shirt (Heather Graphite - YOUTH)
$30

Featuring Frank the Seagull!

2025 Festival T-shirt (White) item
2025 Festival T-shirt (White)
$25

The OG. Featuring the iconic and timeless lighthouse logo of our inaugural festival.

Size guide here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1eLaGs6N6TKFFaXlo4KsAL75xGiMUWNkO/view?usp=sharing

2025 Festival T-shirt (Black) item
2025 Festival T-shirt (Black)
$25

The OG. Featuring the iconic and timeless lighthouse logo of our inaugural festival.

Size guide here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1eLaGs6N6TKFFaXlo4KsAL75xGiMUWNkO/view?usp=sharing

Add a donation for St. Margaret's Bay Pride (Rural Communities Foundation Of Nova Scotia)

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