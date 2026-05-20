Tee Off for Survivors. STAND ASA 7th Annual Golf Tournament

-Two complimentary foursome

-Hole in One Hole Opportunity

-Exclusive signage at event

-Logo in promotional materials

-Verbal recognition at dinner

-Multiple company mentions on Virgin Radio

-Social Media recognition on STAND ASA and A Woman a Day YYC

-Business receipt for $5,500. (Tax receipts cannot be issued due to Canada Revenue Agency regulations; however, we can provide a business acknowledgment letter and a purchase receipt to use as a marketing expense).