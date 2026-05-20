STAND Against Sexual Assault

Hosted by

STAND Against Sexual Assault

About this event

Tee Off for Survivors. STAND ASA 7th Annual Golf Tournament

80 Wheatland Trail

Strathmore, AB T1P 1A5, Canada

Foursome
$680
Individual Golfer
$175
Presenting Sponsor
$5,500

-Two complimentary foursome

-Hole in One Hole Opportunity

-Exclusive signage at event

-Logo in promotional materials

-Verbal recognition at dinner

-Multiple company mentions on Virgin Radio

-Social Media recognition on STAND ASA and A Woman a Day YYC

-Business receipt for $5,500. (Tax receipts cannot be issued due to Canada Revenue Agency regulations; however, we can provide a business acknowledgment letter and a purchase receipt to use as a marketing expense).

Gold Sponsor
$3,300

-One complimentary foursome

-Opportunity for a hole activation

-Signage at event

-Logo in promotional materials

-Verbal recognition at dinner

-One company mention on Virgin Radio

-Social Media recognition on STAND ASA and A Woman a Day YYC

-Business receipt for $3,300. (Tax receipts cannot be issued due to Canada Revenue Agency regulations; however, we can provide a business acknowledgment letter and a purchase receipt to use as a marketing expense).

Silver Sponsor
$2,200

-One complimentary foursome

-Signage at event

-Logo in all promotional materials

-Verbal recognition at dinner

-Social Media recognition on STAND ASA and A Woman a Day YYC

-Business receipt for $2,200. (Tax receipts cannot be issued due to Canada Revenue Agency regulations; however, we can provide a business acknowledgment letter and a purchase receipt to use as a marketing expense).

Cart Sponsor
$1,100

-Exclusive Signage on all carts

-Logo in all promotional materials

-Verbal recognition at dinner

-Social Media recognition on STAND ASA and A Woman a Day YYC

-Business receipt for $1,100. (Tax receipts cannot be issued due to Canada Revenue Agency regulations; however, we can provide a business acknowledgment letter and a purchase receipt to use as a marketing expense).

Bronze Sponsor
$220

-Signage at event

-Logo in all promotional materials

-Social Media recognition on STAND ASA

-Business receipt for $220. (Tax receipts cannot be issued due to Canada Revenue Agency regulations; however, we can provide a business acknowledgment letter and a purchase receipt to use as a marketing expense).

*New* Golf Ball Drop
$20

1 Golf Ball for $20

*New* Golf Ball Drop
$50

5 Golf Balls for $50

Individual Mulligan
$20
Pack of 5 Mulligans
$80
Add a donation for STAND Against Sexual Assault

$

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