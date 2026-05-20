Tee Off for Survivors. STAND ASA 7th Annual Golf Tournament

About this event
-Two complimentary foursome
-Hole in One Hole Opportunity
-Exclusive signage at event
-Logo in promotional materials
-Verbal recognition at dinner
-Multiple company mentions on Virgin Radio
-Social Media recognition on STAND ASA and A Woman a Day YYC
-Business receipt for $5,500. (Tax receipts cannot be issued due to Canada Revenue Agency regulations; however, we can provide a business acknowledgment letter and a purchase receipt to use as a marketing expense).
-One complimentary foursome
-Opportunity for a hole activation
-Signage at event
-Logo in promotional materials
-Verbal recognition at dinner
-One company mention on Virgin Radio
-Social Media recognition on STAND ASA and A Woman a Day YYC
-Business receipt for $3,300. (Tax receipts cannot be issued due to Canada Revenue Agency regulations; however, we can provide a business acknowledgment letter and a purchase receipt to use as a marketing expense).
-One complimentary foursome
-Signage at event
-Logo in all promotional materials
-Verbal recognition at dinner
-Social Media recognition on STAND ASA and A Woman a Day YYC
-Business receipt for $2,200. (Tax receipts cannot be issued due to Canada Revenue Agency regulations; however, we can provide a business acknowledgment letter and a purchase receipt to use as a marketing expense).
-Exclusive Signage on all carts
-Logo in all promotional materials
-Verbal recognition at dinner
-Social Media recognition on STAND ASA and A Woman a Day YYC
-Business receipt for $1,100. (Tax receipts cannot be issued due to Canada Revenue Agency regulations; however, we can provide a business acknowledgment letter and a purchase receipt to use as a marketing expense).
-Signage at event
-Logo in all promotional materials
-Social Media recognition on STAND ASA
-Business receipt for $220. (Tax receipts cannot be issued due to Canada Revenue Agency regulations; however, we can provide a business acknowledgment letter and a purchase receipt to use as a marketing expense).
1 Golf Ball for $20
5 Golf Balls for $50
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!