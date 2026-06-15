A blank canvas on an easel stands behind a collection of art supplies including paint tubes, brushes in a jar, a sketchbook, a watercolor palette, and a paint palette, all set against a textured, peachy background.
Streams Community Hub

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Streams Community Hub

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Streams Summer Supply Shop

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Amazon Basics Purple Washable School Glue Sticks item
Amazon Basics Purple Washable School Glue Sticks
$14.25

30 sticks of school glue: The unsung hero of every art and engineering project. Glue sticks hold campers' creations together — bridges, collages, models, and more — across every week of camp.

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Green Tape item
Green Tape
$27

Tape is engineering magic. Campers use masking tape to build towers, hold experiments in place, map out designs, create borders for paintings, and create projects that actually stay together.

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Yarn Needles item
Yarn Needles
$12.25

Threading, weaving, stitching — these needles introduce campers to the art and engineering of fibre crafts in a safe, beginner-friendly way.

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Fine Point Tip Permanent Markers item
Fine Point Tip Permanent Markers
$13

From sketching to outlining, adding detail to sculptures to bringing characters to life in stop motion — black markers are one of the most-reached-for supplies all summer long.

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Wooden Paint Stir Sticks (100 sticks) item
Wooden Paint Stir Sticks (100 sticks)
Free

Donation Ask: These humble sticks become armatures, handles, and structural supports for campers' creations. We're hoping a local business might donate a bundle — they're the quiet backbone of a great art week.

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Canvases (2 orders needed) item
Canvases (2 orders needed)
$50

Every camper gets a canvas to call their own. These small surfaces become big expressions — painted, sculpted onto, and sent home as a proud piece of original artwork.

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Air Dry Clay item
Air Dry Clay
$47

No kiln required! Air dry clay lets campers sculpt anything their imagination builds — animals, characters, abstract forms — and watch it harden into something they can keep forever.

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White Acrylic Paint (69 oz) - 2 Pack item
White Acrylic Paint (69 oz) - 2 Pack
$59

White is where every mixed colour begins. Campers use it to prime canvases, lighten tones, and create layered effects that make their paintings pop.

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Multi-Colour Acrylic Paint Set item
Multi-Colour Acrylic Paint Set
$86

A vibrant palette of colours that opens up a whole world of mixing and experimenting. Campers learn colour theory hands-on — discovering what happens when purple meets orange or green meets red.

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Popsicle Sticks (1000-pack) item
Popsicle Sticks (1000-pack)
$28.25

Is it a cabin? A bridge? A catapult? Popsicle sticks are the ultimate building material — campers use them across art, STEAM, and engineering challenges all summer long.

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Mixed Media Paper (bulk pack) item
Mixed Media Paper (bulk pack)
$52

Thick enough for paint, good for collage, and perfect for everything in between. This paper holds up to whatever a camper throws at it — watercolour, acrylic, marker, or all three at once.

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Sidewalk Chalk (160 pack) item
Sidewalk Chalk (160 pack)
$45.20

The whole world becomes a canvas when campers have chalk in hand. From sidewalk murals to collaborative installations, chalk art brings colour and creativity into every outdoor space.

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Googly Eyes — assorted mixed pack item
Googly Eyes — assorted mixed pack
$13.50

Googly eyes make everything funnier and better. Campers stick them on sculptures, collages, paintings, and the occasional unsuspecting household object.

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Polymer Clay — assorted colours item
Polymer Clay — assorted colours
$34

Frame by frame, campers bring tiny clay characters to life. Polymer clay holds its shape perfectly between shots — making it the ideal material for first-time stop motion animators.

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Bulk canvas 8" x 10" item
Bulk canvas 8" x 10"
$46.33

Canvases are the base of many artistic ventures!

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