Streams Summer Supply Shop

About this shop
Sort by category
30 sticks of school glue: The unsung hero of every art and engineering project. Glue sticks hold campers' creations together — bridges, collages, models, and more — across every week of camp.
Tape is engineering magic. Campers use masking tape to build towers, hold experiments in place, map out designs, create borders for paintings, and create projects that actually stay together.
Threading, weaving, stitching — these needles introduce campers to the art and engineering of fibre crafts in a safe, beginner-friendly way.
From sketching to outlining, adding detail to sculptures to bringing characters to life in stop motion — black markers are one of the most-reached-for supplies all summer long.
Donation Ask: These humble sticks become armatures, handles, and structural supports for campers' creations. We're hoping a local business might donate a bundle — they're the quiet backbone of a great art week.
Every camper gets a canvas to call their own. These small surfaces become big expressions — painted, sculpted onto, and sent home as a proud piece of original artwork.
No kiln required! Air dry clay lets campers sculpt anything their imagination builds — animals, characters, abstract forms — and watch it harden into something they can keep forever.
White is where every mixed colour begins. Campers use it to prime canvases, lighten tones, and create layered effects that make their paintings pop.
A vibrant palette of colours that opens up a whole world of mixing and experimenting. Campers learn colour theory hands-on — discovering what happens when purple meets orange or green meets red.
Is it a cabin? A bridge? A catapult? Popsicle sticks are the ultimate building material — campers use them across art, STEAM, and engineering challenges all summer long.
Thick enough for paint, good for collage, and perfect for everything in between. This paper holds up to whatever a camper throws at it — watercolour, acrylic, marker, or all three at once.
The whole world becomes a canvas when campers have chalk in hand. From sidewalk murals to collaborative installations, chalk art brings colour and creativity into every outdoor space.
Googly eyes make everything funnier and better. Campers stick them on sculptures, collages, paintings, and the occasional unsuspecting household object.
Frame by frame, campers bring tiny clay characters to life. Polymer clay holds its shape perfectly between shots — making it the ideal material for first-time stop motion animators.
Canvases are the base of many artistic ventures!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!