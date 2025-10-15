Streams Very Merry Auction

Hosted by
Value: $130+ CAD
Treat yourself or a loved one to a culinary experience that brings the vibrant taste of the Caribbean straight to your table! Enjoy one full week of chef-prepared meals from Transcend by Chef Jex Paisley — the GTA’s top-rated Caribbean meal-prep service.
Each dish is brimming with authentic Caribbean flavours, made with fresh, natural, and whole ingredients, and crafted by professional chefs who know how to elevate everyday dining.
Delivered to your door with care, this prize is a delicious blend of convenience and culture.
🍽️ Fresh. Authentic. Gourmet. Caribbean.
Learn more at transcendmealprep.ca
This sold out limited edition travel tumbler is just what you need for all-day hydration. Take it with you to a high-intensity workout or on an extra-long commute to keep your drink cold for hours. The lid features a rotating cover with three positions: a straw opening, a wide mouth for drinking, and a full-cover top to prevent spills. The larger size even fits comfortably in your vehicle’s cup holder and comes with a rugged handle for carrying. Retail Value $59
Ultra-Fast Drying in Just 2 Minutes: Powered by a 110,000 RPM motor and 157 mph airflow, this hair dryer delivers professional results in as little as 2 minutes, ideal for busy mornings.
Lightweight and Compact for Easy Travel: Weighs only 0.76 pounds with a 3.2-inch diameter, ergonomically designed for daily use and compact enough for effortless packing. Retail Value $160
Linen Fabric Wrap, Strong Steel and Wooden Slats, No Box Spring Needed, Non Slip and Noiseless, Easy Assembly, Light Grey Twin Bed.
Retail Value $300
Control your fan with the included remote or smartphone APP—adjust 6-speed settings, natural breeze mode, and dimmable LED light (3000K warm to 6500K cool white) effortlessly. Perfect for smart home integration and convenient daily use.
Retail Value $400
Small Armless Cute Office Chair with Wheels and Lumbar. 360°Swivel for Home, Bedroom, Office, White.
Retail Value $100.00
The bright LED display tracks time, distance, calories and speed. Use it for walking meetings, casual strolls or intense runs - ideal for working professionals, fitness beginners and experienced runners alike.
Retail Value $200
360 Drawstring Wig Material: 100% Human Hair Wig with Natural Luster and Wet and Wavy Texture that Can be Styled, Dyed, and Washed.
Valued over $200
This long heated jacket features a stylish diamond-quilted pattern, combining classic aesthetics with modern graphene heating technology for both warmth and fashion.
Valued over $200
Professional Dermapen for At-Home Skin Rejuvenation. Reduce Wrinkles, Acne Scars, Pores, Boost Collagen. Adjustable Depth & Speed.
Valued over $200
NEWBELLA Women's Peep Toe Stiletto Sandals. Size 8.5
Retail Value $70
Pointed Toe Stiletto Heel Tall Boots for Fall Winter Fashion. Size 8.5
Retail Value $80
These dress shoes for women made of patent leather and faux leather materials, featuring a square closed toe design. Size 8.5
Retail Value $70
This beautiful basket is packed with local goodness — including zesty red pepper jelly, million-dollar relish, peach, raspberry, and sour cherry jams, rhubarb juice, strawberry syrup, pickled brussels sprouts, and a “Be-Leaf in Yourself” Lennox Farms T-shirt! Valued over $70.
Generously donated by Cozy Knits N Knots!
This gift-ready basket is packed with cozy charm — featuring a hand-crocheted, made-with-love infinity scarf and matching head warmer to keep you warm all winter long. Sweetened with Lindt chocolates and a festive Christmas ornament, it’s the perfect treat for yourself or someone special!
Valued at over $70
Relax at home with this portable sauna featuring red light therapy, fast heating, 15 temperature levels, and a 3L steamer. Perfect for stress relief and full-body relaxation.
Valued over $400
Print anywhere with the Phomemo M834 Portable Bluetooth Thermal Printer! Supports US Letter size, works wirelessly with phone or PC, and comes with 4 rolls of paper + carrying case—perfect for home, office, or business. Retail value $135
Check out this 42-piece Gel Nail Polish Kit! This set includes 36 vibrant colors, 2 base coats, and 4 top coats (matte, glitter, glossy, and golden) to create endless nail looks. Beginner-friendly and long-lasting, it’s the perfect gift for nail enthusiasts or anyone looking to add a splash of color to their routine.
Retail Value $40
Bring comfort and convenience to your home with this smart 5-gallon humidifier! With rapid mist output, automatic 180° oscillation, and app control via the free "Tuya" app, you can easily adjust humidity, timers, and lighting from anywhere. Portable, efficient, and perfect for large rooms or lofts, it’s a must-have for cozy, healthy living. Retail Value $270
Experience winter fun with this 48-inch premium snow tube, designed for both kids and adults with a robust 500-pound weight capacity. Its durable, cold-resistant materials, double-stitched canvas cover, and rugged PVC bottom ensure long-lasting performance and smooth, fast gliding. The upgraded airlock system and detachable towing leash make inflation, deflation, storage, and uphill towing effortless, so you can focus on enjoying the ride. Retail $140
