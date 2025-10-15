Streams Very Merry Auction

Hosted by

A Week of Gourmet Caribbean Meals from Transcend by Chef Jex item
A Week of Gourmet Caribbean Meals from Transcend by Chef Jex
$120

Starting bid

Value: $130+ CAD

Treat yourself or a loved one to a culinary experience that brings the vibrant taste of the Caribbean straight to your table! Enjoy one full week of chef-prepared meals from Transcend by Chef Jex Paisley — the GTA’s top-rated Caribbean meal-prep service.


Each dish is brimming with authentic Caribbean flavours, made with fresh, natural, and whole ingredients, and crafted by professional chefs who know how to elevate everyday dining.


Delivered to your door with care, this prize is a delicious blend of convenience and culture.


🍽️ Fresh. Authentic. Gourmet. Caribbean.
Learn more at transcendmealprep.ca

The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate™ Tumbler | 40 OZ
$30

Starting bid

This sold out limited edition travel tumbler is just what you need for all-day hydration. Take it with you to a high-intensity workout or on an extra-long commute to keep your drink cold for hours. The lid features a rotating cover with three positions: a straw opening, a wide mouth for drinking, and a full-cover top to prevent spills. The larger size even fits comfortably in your vehicle’s cup holder and comes with a rugged handle for carrying. Retail Value $59

High-speed Hair Dryer
$100

Starting bid

Ultra-Fast Drying in Just 2 Minutes: Powered by a 110,000 RPM motor and 157 mph airflow, this hair dryer delivers professional results in as little as 2 minutes, ideal for busy mornings.


Lightweight and Compact for Easy Travel: Weighs only 0.76 pounds with a 3.2-inch diameter, ergonomically designed for daily use and compact enough for effortless packing. Retail Value $160

Twin Bed Frame with Upholstered Headboard
$150

Starting bid

Linen Fabric Wrap, Strong Steel and Wooden Slats, No Box Spring Needed, Non Slip and Noiseless, Easy Assembly, Light Grey Twin Bed.
Retail Value $300

64 Inch Smart Ceiling Fan
$350

Starting bid

Control your fan with the ​included remote or smartphone APP—adjust ​6-speed settings, natural breeze mode, and dimmable LED light (3000K warm to 6500K cool white)​​ effortlessly. Perfect for ​smart home integration​ and convenient daily use.
Retail Value $400

Vanity Chair
$70

Starting bid

Small Armless Cute Office Chair with Wheels and Lumbar. 360°Swivel for Home, Bedroom, Office, White.

Retail Value $100.00

3 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill with Remote Control
$150

Starting bid

The bright LED display tracks time, distance, calories and speed. Use it for walking meetings, casual strolls or intense runs - ideal for working professionals, fitness beginners and experienced runners alike.

Retail Value $200

360 Full Lace Frontal Wig (Human Hair)
$150

Starting bid

360 Drawstring Wig Material: 100% Human Hair Wig with Natural Luster and Wet and Wavy Texture that Can be Styled, Dyed, and Washed.

Valued over $200

Women's Graphene Long Heated Jacket (Medium)
$150

Starting bid

This long heated jacket features a stylish diamond-quilted pattern, combining classic aesthetics with modern graphene heating technology for both warmth and fashion.

Valued over $200

Microneedling Pen item
Microneedling Pen
$125

Starting bid

Professional Dermapen for At-Home Skin Rejuvenation. Reduce Wrinkles, Acne Scars, Pores, Boost Collagen. Adjustable Depth & Speed.

Valued over $200

NEWBELLA Women's Peep Toe Stiletto Sandals
$50

Starting bid

NEWBELLA Women's Peep Toe Stiletto Sandals. Size 8.5
Retail Value $70

NEWBELLA Women's High Knee Boots
$50

Starting bid

Pointed Toe Stiletto Heel Tall Boots for Fall Winter Fashion. Size 8.5

Retail Value $80

NEWBELLA Vintage Chunky Heeled Mary Jane Pumps
$50

Starting bid

These dress shoes for women made of patent leather and faux leather materials, featuring a square closed toe design. Size 8.5

Retail Value $70

Lennox Farm Super Basket
$50

Starting bid

This beautiful basket is packed with local goodness — including zesty red pepper jelly, million-dollar relish, peach, raspberry, and sour cherry jams, rhubarb juice, strawberry syrup, pickled brussels sprouts, and a “Be-Leaf in Yourself” Lennox Farms T-shirt! Valued over $70.

Cozy Knits Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Generously donated by Cozy Knits N Knots!

This gift-ready basket is packed with cozy charm — featuring a hand-crocheted, made-with-love infinity scarf and matching head warmer to keep you warm all winter long. Sweetened with Lindt chocolates and a festive Christmas ornament, it’s the perfect treat for yourself or someone special!

Valued at over $70

Portable Home Sauna with Red Light Therapy
$200

Starting bid

Relax at home with this portable sauna featuring red light therapy, fast heating, 15 temperature levels, and a 3L steamer. Perfect for stress relief and full-body relaxation.

Valued over $400

Portable Bluetooth Thermal Printer
$100

Starting bid

Print anywhere with the Phomemo M834 Portable Bluetooth Thermal Printer! Supports US Letter size, works wirelessly with phone or PC, and comes with 4 rolls of paper + carrying case—perfect for home, office, or business. Retail value $135

42-piece Gel Nail Polish Kit
$25

Starting bid

Check out this 42-piece Gel Nail Polish Kit! This set includes 36 vibrant colors, 2 base coats, and 4 top coats (matte, glitter, glossy, and golden) to create endless nail looks. Beginner-friendly and long-lasting, it’s the perfect gift for nail enthusiasts or anyone looking to add a splash of color to their routine.
Retail Value $40

Hiswelle Smart Home Humidifier – Large Room, App-Controlled
$200

Starting bid

Bring comfort and convenience to your home with this smart 5-gallon humidifier! With rapid mist output, automatic 180° oscillation, and app control via the free "Tuya" app, you can easily adjust humidity, timers, and lighting from anywhere. Portable, efficient, and perfect for large rooms or lofts, it’s a must-have for cozy, healthy living. Retail Value $270

Durable Winter Snow Tube – Cold-Resistant, High-Capacity
$90

Starting bid

Experience winter fun with this 48-inch premium snow tube, designed for both kids and adults with a robust 500-pound weight capacity. Its durable, cold-resistant materials, double-stitched canvas cover, and rugged PVC bottom ensure long-lasting performance and smooth, fast gliding. The upgraded airlock system and detachable towing leash make inflation, deflation, storage, and uphill towing effortless, so you can focus on enjoying the ride. Retail $140

