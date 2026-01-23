Sudbury Scout Adventure

Choose this ticket if you will be heading to Sudbury on the exchange. If you are headed to Sudbury in July, you will be expected to be attending Ruckell Point in August to host our new friends.





Cost Breakdown:

$250 - To Experiences Canada

$50 - To support costs during Sudbury Trip (entrance fees, ice cream cones etc..)

$150 - To help support Ruckell Point adventures.









The $250 fee is refundable only up until we booked with Experiences Canada on Feb 15th. After that it is non-refundable.