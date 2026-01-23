Sudbury Scout Adventure

About this event
Choose this ticket if you will be heading to Sudbury on the exchange. If you are headed to Sudbury in July, you will be expected to be attending Ruckell Point in August to host our new friends.
Cost Breakdown:
$250 - To Experiences Canada
$50 - To support costs during Sudbury Trip (entrance fees, ice cream cones etc..)
$150 - To help support Ruckell Point adventures.
The $250 fee is refundable only up until we booked with Experiences Canada on Feb 15th. After that it is non-refundable.
If you are unable to go to Sudbury, but will still come to Ruckell Point, choose this option.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!