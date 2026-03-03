Voice of English-speaking Québec
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Voice of English-speaking Québec

Hosted by

Voice of English-speaking Québec

About this event

Sales closed

Sugar Shack

1270 Ch Ste-Foy

Québec, QC G1S 2M4, Канада

Adult (14+)
$34.25

Please note: Tickets are non-refundable. However, you may transfer your spot to a friend. For more information, please contact [email protected]

Preadolescent (8 to 13 y.o.)
$18.50

Please note: Tickets are non-refundable. However, you may transfer your spot to a friend. For more information, please contact [email protected]

Child (2 to 7 y.o.)
$12

Please note: Tickets are non-refundable. However, you may transfer your spot to a friend.

Children aged 4 and under are not permitted on the bus. You may use private transportation to get to the venue.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

Baby (0-2 y.o.)
Free

Children aged 4 and under are not permitted on the bus. You may use private transportation to get to the venue.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

Gluten-Free or Vegetarian Add-On
$4.12

This ticket is ONLY available to those who have already purchased a full-price ticket. Please email Viktoria first to let her know which type of add-on you require: [email protected]

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!