Summer DUSTED 2026 x JDG Kornfest

About this event
Dutchy's Hole Park (4pm) for Kornfest
Meet at Morisset Terrace for 8pm, latest bus comes back to campus at 2am.
**If we drink the bar dry of Malibu, you keep the patch and get reimbursed for the patch!!
For Kornfest (4pm - 7:30pm), at Dutchy's Hold Park.
For Kornfest (4pm - 7:30pm), at Dutchy's Hold Park.
For Kornfest (4pm - 7:30pm), at Dutchy's Hold Park.
For Kornfest (4pm - 7:30pm), at Dutchy's Hold Park.
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