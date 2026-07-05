University of Ottawa Engineering Students' Society

Hosted by

University of Ottawa Engineering Students' Society

About this event

Summer DUSTED 2026 x JDG Kornfest

Morisset Terrace (8pm) then Unknown Bar

Dutchy's Hole Park (4pm) for Kornfest

🍹Malibu DUSTED Admission
$18

Meet at Morisset Terrace for 8pm, latest bus comes back to campus at 2am.

🍹Malibu DUSTED Patch**
$3

**If we drink the bar dry of Malibu, you keep the patch and get reimbursed for the patch!!

🌽Kornfest Patch
$5
🌽Kornfest Vibe Lite (3 Billets)
$6

For Kornfest (4pm - 7:30pm), at Dutchy's Hold Park.

🌽Kornfest Moyennement Beurré (6 Billets)
$10

For Kornfest (4pm - 7:30pm), at Dutchy's Hold Park.

🌽Kornivore (10 Billets)
$18

For Kornfest (4pm - 7:30pm), at Dutchy's Hold Park.

🌽Kobzilla (20 Billets)
$34

For Kornfest (4pm - 7:30pm), at Dutchy's Hold Park.

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