Summer Labs 26

About this event
Week 1: July 6–9
Wild Skills – with Samantha Warry: Explore forest skills and primitive arts while building confidence outdoors. Campers will learn shelter building, nature awareness, teamwork challenges, and land-based skills inspired by forest school practices.
Wild Skills Lab with Sam Warry morning only 9:00am-1:00pm
Wild Kitchen LAB with Sam Warry 9:00am-3:30pm
Connect to the land through gardening, foraging, and cooking. Campers will learn to identify wild foods and medicinal plants, harvest ingredients, and prepare simple meals together while developing confidence, curiosity, and respect for nature.
Wild Skills Lab with Sam Warry morning only 9:00am-1:00pm
Week 3: July 20–23
Skate LAB – with Eli Harden & support from Local Supply Co.
Learn skateboarding skills, confidence, and skate culture at the skate park. Campers will practice progression, teamwork, and creativity, and design their own skateboard deck artwork.
9:00-1:00am
Week 4: July 27–30
Photo LAB – with Clare Aries: Learn the art of photography through creative exploration of light, composition, and visual storytelling. Campers will capture images, experiment with creative perspectives, and build their own photo collection.
Week 4: July 27–30: 9:00am-1:00pm
Photo LAB – with Clare Aries: Learn the art of photography through creative exploration of light, composition, and visual storytelling. Campers will capture images, experiment with creative perspectives, and build their own photo collection.
Week 5: August 4–7 (Tuesday–Friday)
Game Makers: Quest & Strategy LAB – with Connor & Cedar
Enter the world of imagination and strategy through a beginner-friendly Dungeons & Dragons adventure. Campers will create characters, solve puzzles, collaborate as teams, and learn how storytelling and game design work as they design their own board games.
Week 5: August 4–7 (Tuesday–Friday): Mornings 9:00am-1:00pm
Game Makers: Quest & Strategy LAB – with Connor & Cedar
Enter the world of imagination and strategy through a beginner-friendly Dungeons & Dragons adventure. Campers will create characters, solve puzzles, collaborate as teams, and learn how storytelling and game design work as they design their own board games.
Week 6: August 10–13
Handiworks LAB – with Jackie (So Bright Home)
Slow down and create with fibre arts and handcrafts. Campers will explore hand sewing, embroidery, and creative textile projects while building patience, skill, and artistic confidence.
Week 6: August 10–13: Mornings only 9:00am-1:00pm
Handiworks LAB – with Jackie (So Bright Home)
Slow down and create with fibre arts and handcrafts. Campers will explore hand sewing, embroidery, and creative textile projects while building patience, skill, and artistic confidence.
Week 7: August 17–20
Maker LAB – with the Smithers Men’s Shed: Build, design, and create using real tools and woodworking skills. Campers will learn craftsmanship, problem-solving, and teamwork while making hands-on projects with the guidance of experienced mentors.
Week 7: August 17–20- mornings only 9:00am-1:00pm
Maker LAB – with the Smithers Men’s Shed: Build, design, and create using real tools and woodworking skills. Campers will learn craftsmanship, problem-solving, and teamwork while making hands-on projects with the guidance of experienced mentors.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!