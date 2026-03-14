EdGE Learning Centre

Hosted by

EdGE Learning Centre

About this event

Summer Labs 26

3736 16 Ave

Smithers, BC V0J 2N0, Canada

Week 1: July 6–9- Wild Skills Full Days
$240

Week 1: July 6–9

Wild Skills – with Samantha Warry: Explore forest skills and primitive arts while building confidence outdoors. Campers will learn shelter building, nature awareness, teamwork challenges, and land-based skills inspired by forest school practices.

1. July 6-9: Wild Skills Lab: Morning Only
$150

Wild Skills Lab with Sam Warry morning only 9:00am-1:00pm

2. Wild Kitchen: July 13-160 4 full days
$240

Wild Kitchen LAB with Sam Warry 9:00am-3:30pm

Connect to the land through gardening, foraging, and cooking. Campers will learn to identify wild foods and medicinal plants, harvest ingredients, and prepare simple meals together while developing confidence, curiosity, and respect for nature.

1. July 13-16th: Morning Only
$150

Wild Skills Lab with Sam Warry morning only 9:00am-1:00pm

Week 3: July 20–23 Skate LAB: Full Days
$240

Week 3: July 20–23

Skate LAB – with Eli Harden & support from Local Supply Co.

Learn skateboarding skills, confidence, and skate culture at the skate park. Campers will practice progression, teamwork, and creativity, and design their own skateboard deck artwork.

3. July 20-23- Morning only Skate Lab
$150

9:00-1:00am

Week 4: July 27–30: Photo Lab- 4 Full Days
$240

Week 4: July 27–30

Photo LAB – with Clare Aries: Learn the art of photography through creative exploration of light, composition, and visual storytelling. Campers will capture images, experiment with creative perspectives, and build their own photo collection.

Week 4: July 27–30: Photo Lab- Mornings Only
$150

Week 4: July 27–30: 9:00am-1:00pm

Photo LAB – with Clare Aries: Learn the art of photography through creative exploration of light, composition, and visual storytelling. Campers will capture images, experiment with creative perspectives, and build their own photo collection.

Week 5: August 4–7 (Tuesday–Friday): Game Makers: Full Days
$240

Week 5: August 4–7 (Tuesday–Friday)

Game Makers: Quest & Strategy LAB – with Connor & Cedar

Enter the world of imagination and strategy through a beginner-friendly Dungeons & Dragons adventure. Campers will create characters, solve puzzles, collaborate as teams, and learn how storytelling and game design work as they design their own board games. 

Week 5: August 4–7 (Tuesday–Friday): Game Makers: Mornings
$150

Week 5: August 4–7 (Tuesday–Friday): Mornings 9:00am-1:00pm

Game Makers: Quest & Strategy LAB – with Connor & Cedar

Enter the world of imagination and strategy through a beginner-friendly Dungeons & Dragons adventure. Campers will create characters, solve puzzles, collaborate as teams, and learn how storytelling and game design work as they design their own board games. 

Week 6: August 10–13: Full Days: Handiworks LAB
$240

Week 6: August 10–13

Handiworks LAB – with Jackie (So Bright Home)

Slow down and create with fibre arts and handcrafts. Campers will explore hand sewing, embroidery, and creative textile projects while building patience, skill, and artistic confidence.

Week 6: August 10–13: Mornings only: Handiworks LAB
$150

Week 6: August 10–13: Mornings only 9:00am-1:00pm

Handiworks LAB – with Jackie (So Bright Home)

Slow down and create with fibre arts and handcrafts. Campers will explore hand sewing, embroidery, and creative textile projects while building patience, skill, and artistic confidence.

Week 7: August 17–20: Maker Lab: Full Days
$240

Week 7: August 17–20

Maker LAB – with the Smithers Men’s Shed: Build, design, and create using real tools and woodworking skills. Campers will learn craftsmanship, problem-solving, and teamwork while making hands-on projects with the guidance of experienced mentors.

Week 7: August 17–20: Maker Lab: mornings only
$150

Week 7: August 17–20- mornings only 9:00am-1:00pm

Maker LAB – with the Smithers Men’s Shed: Build, design, and create using real tools and woodworking skills. Campers will learn craftsmanship, problem-solving, and teamwork while making hands-on projects with the guidance of experienced mentors.

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