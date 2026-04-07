Sunset Ferry Ride to Quai Paquet

About this event
Choose this option if you have an an STQ monthly pass valid for the Québec–Lévis ferry, are an attendant accompanying a passenger with a disability, hold an STLévis or RTC monthly pass, or are paying your own fare.
It is very important to ensure your presence during the activity. Please be sure to cancel your ticket at least 6 hours prior to the meeting time by emailing [email protected]
It is very important to ensure your presence during the activity. Please be sure to cancel your ticket at least 6 hours prior to the meeting time by emailing [email protected]
It is very important to ensure your presence during the activity. Please be sure to cancel your ticket at least 6 hours prior to the meeting time by emailing [email protected]
It is very important to ensure your presence during the activity. Please be sure to cancel your ticket at least 6 hours prior to the meeting time by emailing [email protected]
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!