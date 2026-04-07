Voice of English-speaking Québec

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Voice of English-speaking Québec

About this event

Sunset Ferry Ride to Quai Paquet

10 Rue des Traversiers

Québec, QC G1K 8L8, Canada

Pass Holder or Self-Pay Option
Free

Choose this option if you have an an STQ monthly pass valid for the Québec–Lévis ferry, are an attendant accompanying a passenger with a disability, hold an STLévis or RTC monthly pass, or are paying your own fare.

Age 16 to 64
Free

It is very important to ensure your presence during the activity. Please be sure to cancel your ticket at least 6 hours prior to the meeting time by emailing [email protected]

Age 65 and over
Free

It is very important to ensure your presence during the activity. Please be sure to cancel your ticket at least 6 hours prior to the meeting time by emailing [email protected]

Age 6 to 15
Free

It is very important to ensure your presence during the activity. Please be sure to cancel your ticket at least 6 hours prior to the meeting time by emailing [email protected]

Age 0 to 5
Free

It is very important to ensure your presence during the activity. Please be sure to cancel your ticket at least 6 hours prior to the meeting time by emailing [email protected]

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!