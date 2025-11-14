Tappable-MembershipFees

Subscription period: 1 year This membership is used for am individual or family who has a member diagnosed with PKU or another Allied disorder. It will allow for one "admin" or head of family as the primary individual. It will also allow up to 5 additional family members who reside in the same household to be listed under the same membership such as a parent, grandparent, legal guardian, sibling, spouse or child). This will allow all the family members access to things like membership discounts on events. Voting Rights: This membership will only allow ONE vote. Only general members 18 years of age and older are entitled to vote. If there are more than one individual in the household who are 18 years or older and would like to have a member vote they must purchase their own membership.