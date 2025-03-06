The Archie 2025

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About this event
$
• 8 golf spots (2 teams) including light breakfast and BBQ lunch
• 2 golf holes for promotion
• Unlimited access to the Thursday court public event
• 8 tickets to Thursday VIP event
• 8 tickets to Friday social
• Includes all events
• 4 golf spots (1 team) including light breakfast and BBQ lunch
• 1 golf hole for promotion
• Unlimited access to the Thursday court public event
• 4 tickets to Thursday VIP event
• 4 tickets to Friday social
• 1 golf hole for promotion
• Unlimited access to the Thursday court public event
• 4 tickets to Thursday VIP event
• 4 tickets to Friday social
• 1 golf hole for promotion
• Unlimited access to the Thursday court public event
• 2 tickets to Thursday VIP event
For the 3 x 3 Youth Basketball Tournament Saturday
For the 3 x 3 Youth Basketball Tournament Saturday
• Includes HST
• Light breakfast and BBQ lunch
• Golf cart and 18 holes of golf with a celebrity rotation during the round
• Access to the Thursday court public event
• Includes HST
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