CANADA FIRST BASKETBALL INC.
CANADA FIRST BASKETBALL INC. has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

CANADA FIRST BASKETBALL INC.

Hosted by

CANADA FIRST BASKETBALL INC.

About this event

Sales closed

The Archie 2025

Add a donation for CANADA FIRST BASKETBALL INC.

$

The Archie - Event Title Sponsorship
$25,000

• 8 golf spots (2 teams) including light breakfast and BBQ lunch
• 2 golf holes for promotion
• Unlimited access to the Thursday court public event
• 8 tickets to Thursday VIP event
• 8 tickets to Friday social
• Includes all events

Platinum Sponsorship
$10,000

• 4 golf spots (1 team) including light breakfast and BBQ lunch
• 1 golf hole for promotion
• Unlimited access to the Thursday court public event
• 4 tickets to Thursday VIP event
• 4 tickets to Friday social

Gold Sponsor
$5,000

• 1 golf hole for promotion
• Unlimited access to the Thursday court public event
• 4 tickets to Thursday VIP event
• 4 tickets to Friday social

The Archie Hole Sponsor
$1,500

• 1 golf hole for promotion
• Unlimited access to the Thursday court public event
• 2 tickets to Thursday VIP event

3X3 Youth Tournament Sponsor
$2,000

For the 3 x 3 Youth Basketball Tournament Saturday

3X3 Youth Tournament Supporting Sponsor
$1,000

For the 3 x 3 Youth Basketball Tournament Saturday

Golf Playing Spots
$1,300
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

• Includes HST
• Light breakfast and BBQ lunch
• Golf cart and 18 holes of golf with a celebrity rotation during the round
• Access to the Thursday court public event

Friday Evening Social Event - INDIVIDUAL TICKET
$120

• Includes HST

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!