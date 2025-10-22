Ski Jumping Canada | Saut à Ski Canada

Ski Jumping Canada Flight Fund

Suit Material
Annual Cost: $3875 / athlete

Bindings
Annual Cost: $930 / athlete

Coach Salary
Help support our best in class coaching team.

Gas - Team Vehicle
Monthly Cost: Ranging from $1500 to $3000

Jump Boots
Annual Cost: $1240 / athlete

Team Skis
Annual Cost: $1240 / athlete

Suit Sewing Machine
A new sewing machine is needed for our team to have the best suits in competition.

Athlete Development Programming
Help support the next generation of ski jumpers!

Mobile Jump / Snow Bump Activations
Free community activations are how many athletes find our sport. Help drive social impact through supporting our mobile jump / snow bump activations.

Coach Mentorship Program
Help support our up and coming coaches through Ski Jumping Canada's coach mentorship support program.

Integrated Support & Wellness Services (ISWT)
ISWT includes: sport psychology, physiotherapy, chirotherapy, athlete testing, injury treatment and mental wellness programs.

Airfare For National Team
Help in getting are team to and from competitions and training camps all around the world.

