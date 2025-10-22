Ski Jumping Canada Flight Fund

Offered by
About this shop
Annual Cost: $3875 / athlete
Annual Cost: $930 / athlete
Help support our best in class coaching team.
Monthly Cost: Ranging from $1500 to $3000
Annual Cost: $1240 / athlete
Annual Cost: $1240 / athlete
A new sewing machine is needed for our team to have the best suits in competition.
Help support the next generation of ski jumpers!
Free community activations are how many athletes find our sport. Help drive social impact through supporting our mobile jump / snow bump activations.
Help support our up and coming coaches through Ski Jumping Canada's coach mentorship support program.
ISWT includes: sport psychology, physiotherapy, chirotherapy, athlete testing, injury treatment and mental wellness programs.
Help in getting are team to and from competitions and training camps all around the world.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!