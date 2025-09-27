PURE CANUCK Pink Feather Project Breast Cancer Campaign

Hosted by
✨ Treat Yourself to Tranquility ✨
Step into a new dimension of luxury at this stunning Bed & Breakfast retreat.
Tuscany-inspired charm meets gourmet indulgence in a beautifully curated setting.
🌿 Unwind. Indulge. Escape.
Whether it’s a romantic getaway, a girls’ weekend, or well-deserved self-care, this experience offers more than just a stay — it’s a moment to remember.
🏡 Valid until the end of 2026 — no rush, just relaxation.
🏷️ Starting Bid: 55.00
💰 Value: $300.00
Enjoy a taste of local excellence! Shrimp Cocktail has been proudly serving Durham Region for over 25 years, delighting guests with fresh, chef-inspired recipes that celebrate creativity and flavor.
From classic seafood favorites to vibrant vegan and innovative creations, every dish is crafted with passion and local flair. Whether it’s a cozy dinner, a night out with friends, or a special celebration — this certificate is your invitation to an unforgettable meal.
🍽️ Delicious. Creative. Purely Durham.
Treat yourself (or someone special) to a luxurious makeup session (perfect for brides) with a professional artist who will enhance your natural beauty and help you feel radiant and confident.
Value $150.00
🏷️ Starting Bid: 20.00
💰 Value: $115.00
Join us for a legendary night of Canadian rock history as GODDO takes the stage for their 50th Anniversary Tour — louder, bolder, and more powerful than ever!
Led by iconic founder, singer, and bassist Greg Godovitz, the newly energized 6-piece lineup features:
🎸 Steve Jensen – Guitar
🎸 Steve MacPherson – Guitar
🎹 Drew Winters – Keyboards
🎷 Gene Hardy – Saxophone
🥁 Marty Morin – Original GODDO drummer
It’s your time to shine! 🌟
Treat yourself to a rejuvenating wash, precision cut, and professional style with Siobhan, who will have you feeling confident, refreshed, and absolutely fabulous.
Whether you’re ready for a bold new look or just a classic clean-up, this pampering session is all about you — relaxation, renewal, and radiant results. 💕
Because every woman deserves a moment to feel beautiful inside and out.
✂️ Donated by: Siobhan
💖 Value: $75.00
Take a deep breath and let go with this incredible Wellness Experience 🎀
Enjoy the soothing benefits of a 30-minute Far Infrared Sauna 🌸🔥 — the perfect detox for body and mind — followed by a refreshing shower 🚿.
Then melt into a 60–75 minute Traditional Shiatsu Therapy Session that relaxes, rebalances, and restores. 🙌💫
This unique treatment is done in the comfort of your own clothing, using gentle thumb and palm pressure, passive stretching, and calming energy work 💕
✨ Relax. Renew. Rebalance. ✨
For more info, visit 👉 www.handtoheartbeing.com
💰 Value $125.00
All proceeds support Hearth Place Cancer Support Centre through the Pink Feather Project 💖
Brighten someone’s day with this cheerful bundle of comfort and positivity!
This beautifully curated 9-piece set includes:
🌼 “Cup of Sunshine” tumbler
🧦 Cozy socks
🕯️ Scented candle
😴 Silk eye mask
🌻 Sunflower keychain
✨ Plus more uplifting goodies — all ready to gift!
Whether you’re surprising a friend who needs a little boost, thanking someone special, or treating yourself, this set is the perfect reminder that a little sunshine goes a long way. ☀️💛
🎁 Wrapped and ready to bring smiles — because everyone deserves a ray of light!
Experience the irresistible aroma and taste of freshly baked sourdough, lovingly crafted to delight every palate. These artisan boules are not just bread — they’re a feast of flavour and creativity!
Choose from the following mouthwatering options:
Each loaf is baked with care and made fresh to please. Whether you're sharing with guests or keeping it all to yourself, one thing’s for sure…
You’re going to love every bite.
Celebrate her in pure style and sparkle! ✨
This luxury pamper box is filled with thoughtful treasures — a stainless steel tumbler, bath bomb, scented candle, fuzzy socks, makeup bag, scrunchie, compact mirror, greeting card, and more — all beautifully packaged to make her feel truly special. 🎁
Perfect for moms, besties, teachers, coworkers, or any fabulous woman who deserves a little “me time” and a reminder that age is just a number! 💅
💗 A gift of comfort, confidence, and celebration — because she’s not a day over fabulous!
✨Treat Yourself with Tiffany! ✨!✨
Get ready to look and feel fabulous with a professional wash, style, and cut from the talented Tiffany. Whether you're freshening up your look or going for something bold and new, Tiffany will pamper you with care and leave you feeling confident and refreshed.
Perfect for a self-care boost or as a thoughtful gift. Because you deserve it!
💰 Value: $75.00
💖 💇♀️ Stylist: Tiffany – known for her creativity, kindness, and magic touch!
Modern Abstract Area Rug – 2' x 3' – Beige & Gold
Add a touch of elegance and warmth to any space with this modern abstract area rug in soft beige and gold tones. Measuring 2' x 3', it’s the perfect accent for your living room, bedroom, hallway, or high-traffic area.
✨ Low-pile, ultra-soft, and machine washable for easy care
✨ Durable and stain-resistant – ideal for busy homes
✨ Non-slip backing keeps it securely in place
Stylish, practical, and cozy — a beautiful addition to any room!
Value: $60 | Session Length: 30–45 minutes
Step into a moment of calm and clarity with a personalized virtual Oracle Card Reading by Christine Culbertson of The Sacred Stillness Space. This insightful experience is designed to enhance your self-awareness, guide decision-making, and bring clarity to relationships or life situations.
Whether you're seeking spiritual connection, soul-purpose insight, or personal empowerment, this reading can open doors to deeper understanding and growth.
💫 Includes:
A beautiful opportunity to pause, reflect, and realign with your inner wisdom — all while supporting the Pink Feather Project in partnership with Hearth Place Cancer Support Centre.
Style: Becca Mid Rise Super T Bootcut
Size: 7
Value: [Add retail value if known]
Turn heads in these iconic True Religion jeans — a flattering mid-rise bootcut that combines sleek style with everyday comfort.
The Becca Mid Rise Super T features the iconic Super T contrast stitching and signature horseshoe detailing on the back flap pockets. These jeans are a standout piece for any wardrobe. The flattering mid-rise bootcut fit hugs in all the right places while offering timeless versatility.
✨ Brand new – never worn
👖 Sexy, curve-loving silhouette
🔹 Size 7 – classic mid-rise fit
Donated in support of the Pink Feather Project for Hearth Place Cancer Support Centre.
Size: [XL]
Value: $135.00
Condition: New, Navy Colour
Stay cozy, dry, and stylish in every season with the Clique Milford Waterproof Hooded Softshell Jacket — your go-to outerwear for work, school spirit wear, or everyday adventures.
Crafted with a flexible polyester-spandex softshell and bonded microfleece lining, this jacket offers breathable comfort with all-weather protection. With a detachable hood, zippered pockets, and a sleek, unbranded exterior, it’s ideal for layering up while repping your team, company, or campus crew.
🛡️ Features include:
Capture the moments that matter most with a professional family photoshoot from Hare Media!
Whether it’s snuggles with your little one, laughter in the golden fall leaves, or that special “we’re all together” moment — this session is all about love, light, and legacy. 🌅
✨ Includes:
Hare Media specializes in natural, heartfelt storytelling through the lens — turning simple moments into lasting keepsakes. 💞
🎀 Perfect for couples, families, or even a “generation” shoot with grandparents and grandkids.
📍Location: Durham Region area
💰Value $200.00
📸 Donated by: Hare Media
www.haremedia.ca
Size: [Large]
Value: $135.00
Condition: New, Navy Colour
Stay cozy, dry, and stylish in every season with the Clique Milford Waterproof Hooded Softshell Jacket — your go-to outerwear for work, school spirit wear, or everyday adventures.
Crafted with a flexible polyester-spandex softshell and bonded microfleece lining, this jacket offers breathable comfort with all-weather protection. With a detachable hood, zippered pockets, and a sleek, unbranded exterior, it’s ideal for layering up while repping your team, company, or campus crew.
🛡️ Features include:
Get ready for a basket of yumminess! This Epicure gift bundle is loaded with flavour, fun, and everything you need to whip up delicious meals in minutes.
Featuring a mouth-watering mix of gourmet meal blends and handy kitchen tools — perfect for food lovers and home chefs alike!
🍋 Includes:
All beautifully packaged and ready to inspire your next cozy kitchen creation. 🥘💖
Donated by Epicure Consultant – bringing Good Food. Real Fast. right to your table!
💰 Value - $85.00
White Nike Golf Shirt – Men’s Large
💰Value: $100
Tee off in style this season with this premium White Nike Golf Shirt, proudly featuring the Pure Canuck logo — a true symbol of Canadian pride.
Perfect for indoor simulators or outdoor greens, this performance-driven shirt delivers comfort, quality, and timeless style. Whether you’re on the course or relaxing at the clubhouse, celebrate Canada every day with this versatile piece of Canuck spirit.
🇨🇦 Celebrate Canada. Play Pure.
Step into Shannon’s Hair Design, where style and expression emerge. 💕
This $100 gift certificate can be used toward professional salon services that will leave you feeling refreshed, confident, and fabulous. Whether it’s a fresh cut, a bold new colour, or a sleek style, Shannon and her talented team bring expertise, creativity, and care to every appointment.
Treat yourself — or someone special — to a little luxury and a lot of confidence. ✨
💝 Value: $100
💇♀️ Redeemable for salon services only
Ready to spice things up in the kitchen? 🌶️✨
This trio is made for food lovers who enjoy fresh, flavourful meals and quality tools!
🪄 Includes:
Whether you're a kitchen newbie or a seasoned foodie, this combo will inspire delicious creations with a touch of Canuck spice! 🍲💖
💗 Donated in support of the Pink Feather Project — spreading hope, heart, and community one auction at a time.
💰 Value $78.00 👀
Bring sparkle and sustainability to your home with this Norwex “Clean Living” Gift Basket — a perfect mix of eco-friendly must-haves that make cleaning simple, safe, and oh-so-satisfying! ✨
🧽 Includes:
Perfect for anyone who loves a fresh, chemical-free clean — or wants to start their journey to a greener home. 🌍
💖 Donated in support of the Pink Feather Project, promoting strength, care, and community through every thoughtful touch.
Size: [Large]
Value: $105.00
Condition: New, Black Colour
Stay warm and ready for anything in the Clique Hudson Insulated Puffer Jacket — a sleek, all-season essential for work, team spirit, or weekend adventures. With its modern quilted design, removable hood, and practical storage pockets, this jacket blends performance with everyday comfort.
Designed for versatility, the Hudson Puffer is water-resistant, fully insulated, and made from 100% polyester. Clique’s signature no exterior branding makes it ideal for customization — perfect as a corporate uniform or as go-to outerwear with clean, sporty style.
🧵 Features include:
💙 Proudly donated to support the Pink Feather Project — raising awareness and funds for Hearth Place Cancer Support Centre.
Bring a touch of rustic Italian charm to your table with this handcrafted ceramic serving set, featuring a large main bowl and matching side bowl — perfect for pasta, salad, or showcasing your favourite dish. 🍝🥗
Each piece is adorned with a stunning botanical artichoke design (“Cynara scolymus”) in rich earthy tones and finished with a warm golden border — a timeless look that blends beauty and function. 🌿✨
Whether you’re entertaining guests or treating yourself to a cozy meal at home, this Made in Italy duo adds a touch of Mediterranean flair and elegance to every table.
💛 Value: $75
There’s nothing like a classic PIZZACO pizza — hot, cheesy, and baked to perfection. 🍕❤️
Then take it up a notch with their lineup of gourmet favourites — from stuffed crust and Steak & Onion, to Pickle Pizza, Jerk Chicken, and more! Every bite is bursting with flavour, made fresh with quality ingredients and that signature PIZZACO touch.
Perfect for a family night, date night, or just because you deserve it — this $50 gift certificate lets you enjoy Whitby’s go-to spot for pizza that’s anything but ordinary.
🍕 Fresh. Local. Delicious.
💝 Value: $50
Elegant, cozy, and effortlessly chic — these soft suede-style gloves are the perfect blend of comfort and sophistication. 🤎
Designed with a smooth, tailored fit (size 7/8) and a soft inner lining, they’ll keep your hands warm while adding a touch of timeless class to any outfit.
🌟 New with tags — a beautiful neutral tone that pairs perfectly with fall and winter styles.
Whether you’re strolling through town, heading to an event, or simply love a little luxury in your everyday, these gloves fit like a dream. ✨
💝 Value: $35.00
Wrap yourself in warmth, love, and purpose. 💞
This stunning Love & Lore faux fur scarf in soft dusty rose offers the ultimate cozy-luxe touch — chic, gentle, and effortlessly beautiful.
Paired with a handcrafted Feathers of Hope bracelet, featuring delicate pink and silver charms that symbolize strength, healing, and unity, this set makes a meaningful statement of comfort and care. ✨
Perfect for gifting or keeping close as a reminder that kindness and courage never go out of style.
💝 Value: $40
Donated in support of the Pink Feather Project, celebrating hope, strength, and community.
Size: [XL]
Value: $105.00
Condition: New, Blue Colour
Stay warm and ready for anything in the Clique Hudson Insulated Puffer Jacket — a sleek, all-season essential for work, team spirit, or weekend adventures. With its modern quilted design, removable hood, and practical storage pockets, this jacket blends performance with everyday comfort.
Designed for versatility, the Hudson Puffer is water-resistant, fully insulated, and made from 100% polyester. Clique’s signature no exterior branding makes it ideal for customization — perfect as a corporate uniform or as go-to outerwear with clean, sporty style.
🧵 Features include:
💙 Proudly donated to support the Pink Feather Project — raising awareness and funds for Hearth Place Cancer Support Centre.
🏁 STIRLING MOSS 1955 MILLE MIGLIA – WINNING MERCEDES 300 SLR 🏎️
Celebrate racing greatness with this 1/18 scale, 9-inch-long collector’s model of the iconic Mercedes 300 SLR, driven to victory by Stirling Moss in the legendary 1955 Mille Miglia.
Precision-crafted, display-ready, and full of history — this piece is a dream for car lovers and racing fans alike.
💗 All proceeds support Hearth Place Cancer Support Centre through the Pink Feather Project — where every bid helps light up hope.
Add a touch of Canadian spirit and sparkle to your wrist with this stunning handcrafted bracelet — inspired by the strength, loyalty, and vibrant beauty of the Blue Jay.
Each bead tells a story of hope and resilience, blending shimmering blues, crisp whites, and silver accents that capture light from every angle. Finished with a delicate feather charm, it symbolizes courage, freedom, and the strength to rise above.
✨ Handcrafted with care
💎 Silver-tone chain with secure clasp
🪶 Feather charm for inspiration
🇨🇦 Designed in the spirit of Pure Canuck
A perfect gift or personal keepsake, this Feather of Hope Bracelet not only adds style — it supports a meaningful cause.
💗 Value: $15.00
💗 Proceeds support the Pink Feather Project and Hearth Place Cancer Support Centre
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!