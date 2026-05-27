Thursdays/Tuesdays Afternoons Cherry Beach

About this event
Toronto, ON M5A 3K8, Canada
SPRING TUESDAY morning games end on June 16. If any Tuesday morning players would like to continue playing on Tuesday afternoons through the Summer then this program is prorated.
FEE: Tuesdays June 23 - August 27. 10 weeks = $100
IMPORTANT NOTICE ABOUT PAYMENTS BY ZEFFY
Zeffy encourages an optional donation to their service. Please note that Toronto Walking Soccer Club does not receive ANY benefits from donations. Feel free to deselect the donation option.
EARLSCOURT/WEST END games will end on July 14. FEE: Tuesdays then Thursdays (Check schedule on Heja playing at Cherry Beach in late afternoons then this program is prorated.
FEE: Tuesdays then Thursdays (Check schedule on Heja) July 21 - Sept 10. 8 weeks = $80.
IMPORTANT NOTICE ABOUT PAYMENTS BY ZEFFY
Zeffy encourages an optional donation to their service. Please note that Toronto Walking Soccer Club does not receive ANY benefits from donations. Feel free to deselect the donation option.
Cherry Beach: Tuesday or Thursday afternoon/evening, 16 Weeks. May 28 to September 10. See exact dates and times below
IMPORTANT NOTICE ABOUT PAYMENTS BY ZEFFY
Zeffy encourages an optional donation to their service. Please note that Toronto Walking Soccer Club does not receive ANY benefits from donations. Feel free to deselect the donation option.
The game dates and times are below:
May 28 5:00–7:00 PM Thursday
Jun 4 5:00–7:00 PM Thursday
Jun 11 5:00–7:00 PM Thursday
Jun 18 5:00–7:00 PM Thursday
Jun 23 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday
Jun 30 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday
Jul 7 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday
Jul 14 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday
Jul 21 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday
Jul 28 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday
Aug 4 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday
Aug 11 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday
Aug 18 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday
Aug 27 4:00–6:00 PM Thursday
Sep 3 4:00–6:00 PM Thursday
Sep 10 4:00–6:00 PM Thursday
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