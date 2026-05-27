Toronto Walking Soccer Club

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Toronto Walking Soccer Club

About this event

Thursdays/Tuesdays Afternoons Cherry Beach

Cherry Beach Sports Fields 275 Unwin Ave

Toronto, ON M5A 3K8, Canada

PRORATED FOR SPRING MORNINGS SUBSCRIBERS
$100

SPRING TUESDAY morning games end on June 16. If any Tuesday morning players would like to continue playing on Tuesday afternoons through the Summer then this program is prorated.

FEE: Tuesdays June 23 - August 27. 10 weeks = $100


IMPORTANT NOTICE ABOUT PAYMENTS BY ZEFFY
Zeffy encourages an optional donation to their service. Please note that Toronto Walking Soccer Club does not receive ANY benefits from donations. Feel free to deselect the donation option.

PRORATED FOR EARLSCOURT SUBSCRIBERS
$80

EARLSCOURT/WEST END games will end on July 14. FEE: Tuesdays then Thursdays (Check schedule on Heja playing at Cherry Beach in late afternoons then this program is prorated.

FEE: Tuesdays then Thursdays (Check schedule on Heja) July 21 - Sept 10. 8 weeks = $80.


IMPORTANT NOTICE ABOUT PAYMENTS BY ZEFFY
Zeffy encourages an optional donation to their service. Please note that Toronto Walking Soccer Club does not receive ANY benefits from donations. Feel free to deselect the donation option.

FULL PROGRAM
$160

Cherry Beach: Tuesday or Thursday afternoon/evening, 16 Weeks. May 28 to September 10. See exact dates and times below


IMPORTANT NOTICE ABOUT PAYMENTS BY ZEFFY
Zeffy encourages an optional donation to their service. Please note that Toronto Walking Soccer Club does not receive ANY benefits from donations. Feel free to deselect the donation option.


The game dates and times are below:


May 28 5:00–7:00 PM Thursday

Jun 4 5:00–7:00 PM Thursday

Jun 11 5:00–7:00 PM Thursday

Jun 18 5:00–7:00 PM Thursday

Jun 23 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday

Jun 30 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday

Jul 7 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday

Jul 14 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday

Jul 21 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday

Jul 28 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday

Aug 4 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday

Aug 11 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday

Aug 18 4:30–6:30 PM Tuesday

Aug 27 4:00–6:00 PM Thursday

Sep 3 4:00–6:00 PM Thursday

Sep 10 4:00–6:00 PM Thursday

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