Thursdays/Tuesdays Afternoons Cherry Beach

SPRING TUESDAY morning games end on June 16. If any Tuesday morning players would like to continue playing on Tuesday afternoons through the Summer then this program is prorated.

FEE: Tuesdays June 23 - August 27. 10 weeks = $100





IMPORTANT NOTICE ABOUT PAYMENTS BY ZEFFY

Zeffy encourages an optional donation to their service. Please note that Toronto Walking Soccer Club does not receive ANY benefits from donations. Feel free to deselect the donation option.