Toronto Folk Festival's Silent Auction

2 tickets to the 2026 Tlalli Festival. Exact date to be announced, but will be in Fall 2026 (around Day of the Dead)





Tlalli Festival is a celebration of live Indigenous music, dance, and ancient culinary traditions. It’s dedicated to honouring and celebrating the multi-millenary-old connection among Indigenous Peoples across the Americas: from First Nations in Canada, Inca in Perú, Aztec in México, Guaraní in Brazil, Mapuche in Chile, Taino in the Caribbean Islands…to many more and beyond.





Total value: $130