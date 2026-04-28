Toronto Folk Festival's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
2 tickets to the 2026 Tlalli Festival. Exact date to be announced, but will be in Fall 2026 (around Day of the Dead)
Tlalli Festival is a celebration of live Indigenous music, dance, and ancient culinary traditions. It’s dedicated to honouring and celebrating the multi-millenary-old connection among Indigenous Peoples across the Americas: from First Nations in Canada, Inca in Perú, Aztec in México, Guaraní in Brazil, Mapuche in Chile, Taino in the Caribbean Islands…to many more and beyond.
Total value: $130
Starting bid
Two tickets and two cocktails to a concert of your choice from the 2026 Rooftop Revue season. This Toronto concert series is hosted in The Junction and features local and international acts on a secret rooftop.
Total value: $80
Starting bid
Receive a 16"x20" one-of-a-kind painting by local Colombian multidisciplinary artist Eme Angarita.
Total value: $150
Starting bid
Phillip Vonesh is Toronto's heartthrob! A troubadour in booty shorts and cowboy boots, he will win over your heart with this merch package. It includes his vinyl, CD, t-shirt, a limited edition Spare Parts crew-neck hoodie, and tote bag.
Total value: $100
Starting bid
Two tickets to Our Music Festival at The Mod Club on Saturday, May 30th, featuring Alysha Brilla, Anyma Ora', Ammoye, Kimmortal, Maïa Davies, and DJ Me Time.
Our Music Festival is Toronto's annual celebration of female and gender-diverse artists. Bringing together an inspiring lineup of performers across genres, shining a spotlight on the powerful voices and stories often underrepresented in the music industry.
Total value; $105
Starting bid
Two tickets to Our Music Festival's Songwriters Circle on May 30th at Small World Centre featuring aniqa dear, TRP.P, Angela Saina, Maya Killtron, and Leah Holtom.
Our Music Festival is Toronto's annual celebration of female and gender-diverse artists. Bringing together an inspiring lineup of performers across genres, shining a spotlight on the powerful voices and stories often underrepresented in the music industry.
Total value: $50
Starting bid
Two reserved seats, one app, two mains, and two drinks for a music night of your choice from the 2026 Toronto Island Café music series.
Total value: $100
Starting bid
Alex Gamble is a seasoned mixing engineer with experience working for labels and artists across the globe. His credits include FKA Twigs, Gucci Mane, Faouzia, Flyana Boss, Fucked Up, Royal & The Serpent, Alvvays and many others.
You'll work with Alex Gamble to mix one of your own songs.
Total value: $500
Starting bid
You'll receive a custom birthday song from Rory Lavelle, which can either be a video or in-person experience.
Rory Lavelle is a musician and poet, who splits his time between Toronto and Berlin.
Total value: $100
Starting bid
Take two voice lessons with Jackson Welchner.
Jackson is a freelance vocalist, bassist, composer, arranger, and mixing engineer based in Toronto. Partial to jazz, folk, rock, and improvised genres, Jackson always strives to “serve the music”.
Total value: $150
Starting bid
Receive food vouchers, drink tickets, limited edition merch, meet & greet with headlining artists, and priority access to public sweat sauna.
Mixto Festival will happen at Trillium Park on July 25, 2026.
Mixto Festival is produced by Uma Nota Culture, a Toronto-based not-for-profit presenter fostering the landscape for diverse music in Canada. Since 2007, we’ve created avenues for expression and connection through concerts, block parties, art crawls, exhibitions, workshops and more.
Total value: $200
Starting bid
Two tickets to opening night of Lulaworld 2026, happening at Lula Lounge in Toronto on May 11th.
Lulaworld 2026 marks the 20th anniversary of the global music festival at Lula Lounge
Total value: $40
Starting bid
You'll receive a gift certificate for four passes to the famous Friday Night Salsa event at Lula Lounge!
Total value: $100
Starting bid
2 weekend passes, 4 pirate taxi passes, 2 food vouchers, 2 drink tickets, 2 limited edition festival shirts, 2 festival posters and festival stickers.
Toronto Folk Festival is happening on Wards Island of the Toronto Island from August 21st to 23rd, 2026.
Total value: $400
Starting bid
4 weekend passes, 8 pirate taxi passes, 4 food vouchers, 4 drink tickets, 4 limited edition festival shirts, 4 festival posters and festival stickers.
Toronto Folk Festival is happening on Wards Island of the Toronto Island from August 21st to 23rd, 2026.
Total value: $800
Starting bid
A one-hour massage in paradise on Wards Island with RMT Oliver Bee
Total value: $100
Starting bid
A trio of framed 8"x12" show photos from circa 2015 at Wavelength, all shot by local photographer Sam Kadosh.
Artists pictured:
1. Robert Dayton (performing with New Horizzzons)
2. Petra Glynt
3. Robot from MATROX (costume by Roxanne Ignatius)
Wavelength Music is a non-profit arts platform that presents concerts, festivals, and conversations about music and city-building in the Toronto area. Established in 2000 by a collective of indie musicians, Wavelength supports emerging and under-recognized artists across diverse genres, curates immersive event experiences, and leads transformative research and development projects.
Total value: $600
Starting bid
You'll receive one one-hour songwriting session, either in-person in Toronto (East End) or over Zoom.
The Young Novelists are a Canadian folk-roots band, formed in Toronto, Ontario, in August 2009. Their latest album, These Dark Canyons, was nominated for a 2026 Juno for Contemporary Roots Album of the Year.
Total value: $100
Starting bid
Receive one piano tuning session with Glyph from Imaginery Expedition.
*must be GTA area + public transit accessible
Total value: $150
Starting bid
You'll receive one hour of grantwriting and consultation with Sam Clark of Basset.
Total value: $75
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