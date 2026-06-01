Valoris pour enfants et adultes de Prescott-Russell

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Valoris pour enfants et adultes de Prescott-Russell

About this event

Triple P Activity - Discussion Group: Building Teenagers Survival Skills

Registration & participant booklet
$10

Registration for this group is free; however, participants are required to purchase a workbook ($10). This resource is essential and will help you follow along with the topics covered during the sessions. 

 

The workbook is yours to keep after the group and can serve as a helpful tool for future reference. If you have any questions about the workbook, please call us at 1 800 675.6168. 

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