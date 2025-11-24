🎮 Unsung Escape | Postmortem

Join ENEME INC for a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Unsung Escape, a vertical action-platformer focused on pure movement and an ever-rising Void. Hear from Derek, June, Kade, Tak, and Warren as they share stories, challenges, and lessons from the game’s development. Includes Q&A and informal networking.



📅 Thursday, December 11th | 🕠 5:30 PM

📍 New Media Manitoba – 62 Albert Street