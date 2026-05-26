Partnership Registration — Boundless Cultural Fair 2026

About this event
Logo on event program & stage backdrop. Dedicated social media post. Coupons displayed at check-in table. 1 VIP pass. Solo booth space included.
Logo on event program + social media mention. Coupons displayed at check-in table. Shared booth space with another community partner (3ft x 3ft per partner). Perfect for small businesses supporting newcomers.
Pre-packaged foods only (no on-site cooking).
For independent makers and artists. Handcrafted items only, no resale.
$
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