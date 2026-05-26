Beaver With U

Hosted by

Beaver With U

About this event

Partnership Registration — Boundless Cultural Fair 2026

5150 Yonge St

North York, ON M2N 6L8, Canada

Silver Sponsor
$500

Logo on event program & stage backdrop. Dedicated social media post. Coupons displayed at check-in table. 1 VIP pass. Solo booth space included.

Community Partner
$300

Logo on event program + social media mention. Coupons displayed at check-in table. Shared booth space with another community partner (3ft x 3ft per partner). Perfect for small businesses supporting newcomers.

Food Vendor
$200

Pre-packaged foods only (no on-site cooking).

Artisan Booth
$80

For independent makers and artists. Handcrafted items only, no resale.

Add a donation for Beaver With U

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