WIA-C Virtual Speed Mentorship Program

Description: Exclusive early access for WIA members. (Employees of Bombardier, De Havilland, and MDA are considered WIA members.) Please note that if you are not a member and purchase this ticket, we will reach out and ask you to either upgrade to a member ticket or purchase a WIA membership. https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/women-in-aerospace-canadas-memberships-2026--2027 ✔ 82% discounted rate ✔ Priority registration access ✔ Limited spots available
1-3:1 sessions with industry professionals
Access to panel + networking sessions
Ticket price includes HST
Description: Exclusive early access for WIA members. (Employees of Bombardier, De Havilland, and MDA are considered WIA members.) Please note that if you are not a member and purchase this ticket, we will reach out and ask you to either upgrade to a member ticket or purchase a WIA membership. https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/women-in-aerospace-canadas-memberships-2026--2027 ✔ 82% discounted rate ✔ Priority registration access ✔ Limited spots available
1-3:1 sessions with industry professionals
Access to panel + networking sessions
Non-Members Admission - Early Bird
$56.50
Ticket price includes HST
1-3:1 sessions with industry professionals
Access to panel + networking sessions
Ticket price includes HST
1-3:1 sessions with industry professionals
Access to panel + networking sessions
Sponsor Gold Level
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
8 tickets to the WIA Summer Social 2026
8 tickets to the WIA Virtual Speed Mentorship Program
Recognition across WIA social networks (LinkedIn, Newsletter, Website & Instagram)
Centerpiece display at the Summer Social
Thank you recognition on event welcome signage
Virtual event banner placement
Physical banner placement at the Summer Social
2 in-person invitations to Breakfast with the WIA Board (AGM)
8 tickets to the WIA Summer Social 2026
8 tickets to the WIA Virtual Speed Mentorship Program
Recognition across WIA social networks (LinkedIn, Newsletter, Website & Instagram)
Centerpiece display at the Summer Social
Thank you recognition on event welcome signage
Virtual event banner placement
Physical banner placement at the Summer Social
2 in-person invitations to Breakfast with the WIA Board (AGM)
Sponsor Silver Level
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
4 tickets to the WIA Summer Social 2026
4 tickets to the WIA Virtual Speed Mentorship Program
Recognition across WIA social networks (LinkedIn, Newsletter, Website & Instagram)
Centerpiece display at the Summer Social
Thank you recognition on event welcome signage
Virtual Breakfast with the WIA Board (AGM)
4 tickets to the WIA Summer Social 2026
4 tickets to the WIA Virtual Speed Mentorship Program
Recognition across WIA social networks (LinkedIn, Newsletter, Website & Instagram)
Centerpiece display at the Summer Social
Thank you recognition on event welcome signage
Virtual Breakfast with the WIA Board (AGM)
Sponsor Bronze Level
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
2 tickets to the WIA Summer Social 2026
2 tickets to the WIA Virtual Speed Mentorship Program
Recognition across WIA social networks (LinkedIn, Newsletter, Website & Instagram)
Centerpiece display at the Summer Social
Virtual Breakfast with the WIA Board (AGM)
2 tickets to the WIA Summer Social 2026
2 tickets to the WIA Virtual Speed Mentorship Program
Recognition across WIA social networks (LinkedIn, Newsletter, Website & Instagram)
Centerpiece display at the Summer Social
Virtual Breakfast with the WIA Board (AGM)
Add a donation for Women in Aerospace Canada
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