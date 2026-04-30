A woman looks out at a virtual conference hall with a rocket launching into a starry sky in the background.
Women in Aerospace Canada

Hosted by

Women in Aerospace Canada

About this event

WIA-C Virtual Speed Mentorship Program

VIrtual ( REMO)

Studnet Admission - Early Bird
$15
  • Ticket price includes HST
  • Description:
    ✔ Limited spots available
  • 1-3:1 sessions with industry professionals
  • Access to panel + networking sessions
WIA Members & NFP Admission - Early Bird
$10
  • Ticket price includes HST
  • Description:
    Exclusive early access for WIA members. (Employees of Bombardier, De Havilland, and MDA are considered WIA members.) Please note that if you are not a member and purchase this ticket, we will reach out and ask you to either upgrade to a member ticket or purchase a WIA membership. https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/women-in-aerospace-canadas-memberships-2026--2027
    ✔ 82% discounted rate
    ✔ Priority registration access
    ✔ Limited spots available
  • 1-3:1 sessions with industry professionals
  • Access to panel + networking sessions
Non-Members Admission - Early Bird
$56.50

Ticket price includes HST

  • 1-3:1 sessions with industry professionals
  • Access to panel + networking sessions


Sponsor Gold Level
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • 8 tickets to the WIA Summer Social 2026
  • 8 tickets to the WIA Virtual Speed Mentorship Program
  • Recognition across WIA social networks (LinkedIn, Newsletter, Website & Instagram)
  • Centerpiece display at the Summer Social
  • Thank you recognition on event welcome signage
  • Virtual event banner placement
  • Physical banner placement at the Summer Social
  • 2 in-person invitations to Breakfast with the WIA Board (AGM)


Sponsor Silver Level
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • 4 tickets to the WIA Summer Social 2026
  • 4 tickets to the WIA Virtual Speed Mentorship Program
  • Recognition across WIA social networks (LinkedIn, Newsletter, Website & Instagram)
  • Centerpiece display at the Summer Social
  • Thank you recognition on event welcome signage
  • Virtual Breakfast with the WIA Board (AGM)
Sponsor Bronze Level
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • 2 tickets to the WIA Summer Social 2026
  • 2 tickets to the WIA Virtual Speed Mentorship Program
  • Recognition across WIA social networks (LinkedIn, Newsletter, Website & Instagram)
  • Centerpiece display at the Summer Social
  • Virtual Breakfast with the WIA Board (AGM)
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