WIA-C Virtual Speed Mentorship Program

Exclusive early access for WIA members. (Employees of Bombardier, De Havilland, and MDA are considered WIA members.) Please note that if you are not a member and purchase this ticket, we will reach out and ask you to either upgrade to a member ticket or purchase a WIA membership.

https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/women-in-aerospace-canadas-memberships-2026--2027

✔ 82% discounted rate

✔ Priority registration access

✔ Limited spots available