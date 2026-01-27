Women of Impact: An Evening of Inspiration & Laughter

This special rate is exclusively for Ladies Who Lead members as part of your membership. This ticket is offered below cost as part of our commitment to creating accessible, high-impact experiences for our members.





Want to book a table of 10? LWL Members can email us at [email protected] to reserve.





Please note: This pricing is available exclusively to current LWL members only. Please ensure you register under the correct ticket type. Members bringing a guest must register their guests as non-members.





💡 Not a member yet? Learn more and join us at www.ladieswholead.ca to access discounted event rates and exclusive member perks!



