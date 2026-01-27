Women of Impact: An Evening of Inspiration & Laughter

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About this event
This special rate is exclusively for Ladies Who Lead members as part of your membership. This ticket is offered below cost as part of our commitment to creating accessible, high-impact experiences for our members.
Want to book a table of 10? LWL Members can email us at [email protected] to reserve.
Please note: This pricing is available exclusively to current LWL members only. Please ensure you register under the correct ticket type. Members bringing a guest must register their guests as non-members.
💡 Not a member yet? Learn more and join us at www.ladieswholead.ca to access discounted event rates and exclusive member perks!
As a proud partner of the County of Brant Chamber of Commerce, we are pleased to extend our special pricing to Chamber members. This ticket reflects the actual cost of the event.
Want to book a table of 10? County of Brant Chamber Members can email us at [email protected] to reserve.
Please note: This pricing is available exclusively to current County of Brant Chamber members. Please ensure you register under the correct ticket type. Members bringing a guest must register their guests as non-members.
💡 Interested in joining the County of Brant Chamber of Commerce? Explore membership benefits at www.brantchamber.ca and gain access to partner pricing at LWL events.
This ticket is for non-members and guests. It reflects the full per-person ticket fee of the event.
💡 Want to attend future events at discounted rates? Consider joining Ladies Who Lead at www.ladieswholead.ca or the County of Brant Chamber of Commerce at www.brantchamber.ca to access partner perks and more.
This ticket is to purchase a table of 10 for non-members and guests. It reflects the full per-person ticket fee of the event.
💡 Want to attend future events at discounted rates? Consider joining Ladies Who Lead at www.ladieswholead.ca or the County of Brant Chamber of Commerce at www.brantchamber.ca to access partner perks and more.
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