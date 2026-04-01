Women's Division. Toronto Walking Soccer League

About this event
Toronto, ON M5A 3K8, Canada
TORONTO SATURDAY PLAYERS ONLY.
Entry fee for TWSL League season.
IMPORTANT NOTICE ABOUT PAYMENTS BY ZEFFY
Zeffy encourages an optional donation to their service. Please note that Toronto Walking Soccer Club does not receive ANY benefits from donations. Feel free to deselect the donation option.
TORONTO NON-SATURDAY PLAYERS ONLY.
Entry fee for TWSL League season.
(Includes Game Fee x3 and Entry Fee)
IMPORTANT NOTICE ABOUT PAYMENTS BY ZEFFY
Zeffy encourages an optional donation to their service. Please note that Toronto Walking Soccer Club does not receive ANY benefits from donations. Feel free to deselect the donation option.
TORONTO PLAYERS ONLY. Registration for Pool.
IMPORTANT NOTICE ABOUT PAYMENTS BY ZEFFY
Zeffy encourages an optional donation to their service. Please note that Toronto Walking Soccer Club does not receive ANY benefits from donations. Feel free to deselect the donation option.
VISITORS ONLY
3 game fees, plus league entry fee
IMPORTANT NOTICE ABOUT PAYMENTS BY ZEFFY
Zeffy encourages an optional donation to their service. Please note that Toronto Walking Soccer Club does not receive ANY benefits from donations. Feel free to deselect the donation option.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!