Toronto Walking Soccer Club

Hosted by

Toronto Walking Soccer Club

About this event

Women's Division. Toronto Walking Soccer League

Cherry Beach Sports Fields 275 Unwin Ave

Toronto, ON M5A 3K8, Canada

TORONTO – TWSL League Entry Fee.
$10

TORONTO SATURDAY PLAYERS ONLY.

Entry fee for TWSL League season.


IMPORTANT NOTICE ABOUT PAYMENTS BY ZEFFY
Zeffy encourages an optional donation to their service. Please note that Toronto Walking Soccer Club does not receive ANY benefits from donations. Feel free to deselect the donation option.

TORONTO – TWSL League Entry Fee. (Copy)
$40

TORONTO NON-SATURDAY PLAYERS ONLY.

Entry fee for TWSL League season.

(Includes Game Fee x3 and Entry Fee)


IMPORTANT NOTICE ABOUT PAYMENTS BY ZEFFY
Zeffy encourages an optional donation to their service. Please note that Toronto Walking Soccer Club does not receive ANY benefits from donations. Feel free to deselect the donation option.

TORONTO – TWSL Pool Player. REGISTRATION ONLY
Free

TORONTO PLAYERS ONLY. Registration for Pool.


IMPORTANT NOTICE ABOUT PAYMENTS BY ZEFFY
Zeffy encourages an optional donation to their service. Please note that Toronto Walking Soccer Club does not receive ANY benefits from donations. Feel free to deselect the donation option.

PICKERING – TWSL League Entry Fee
$55

VISITORS ONLY
3 game fees, plus league entry fee


IMPORTANT NOTICE ABOUT PAYMENTS BY ZEFFY
Zeffy encourages an optional donation to their service. Please note that Toronto Walking Soccer Club does not receive ANY benefits from donations. Feel free to deselect the donation option.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!